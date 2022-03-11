Maaran Twitter Review: Netizens Have THIS To Say About Dhanush-Malavika Mohanan's Political Thriller

Dhanush's latest release Maaran has been getting a thumping response from the audience. The political thriller written and helmed by Karthick Naren released on Friday (March 11). Though fans had expressed their disappointment over the film's OTT release, looks like they are quite happy with the output as they shower praises on the team.

Movie aficionados have already declared it a super hit.

Netizens have been discussing Dhanush's acting chops, with many calling his act a goosebumps-inducing performance. Dhanush as Maaran plays the role of a young journalist, who lands himself in the soup after he publishes a story that exposes the true face of a highly admired politician. Malavika Mohanan has also given out an applause-worthy performance in the thriller and their chemistry looks fresh on the screens. As of now, cine buffs who have watched Maaran have given it a thumbs up and appreciated it for its intriguing plotline along with the gripping music and cinematography.

Karthick Naren has co-written the screenplay and dialogues with writer duo Suhas-Sharfu. Backed by TG Thyagaraj, Sendhil Thyagarajan and Arjun Thyagarajan of Satya Jyothi Films, Maaran's cast consists of popular actors including Samuthirakani, Smruthi Venkat, Ramki, Krishnakumar Balasubramanian, Mahendran, Ameer, Ilavarasu, Jayaprakash and Bose Venkat.

The technical department of the Dhanush-starrer features music composer GV Prakash Kumar, cinematographer Vivekanand Santhosham and editor Prasanna GK. Maaran released on Disney+ Hotstar. Notably, the film is Dhanush's third OTT venture after Jagame Thandhiram and Atrangi Re (Bollywood). Maaran is also the leading man's second film to release on Disney+ Hotstar after Atrangi Re.

On a related note, the film recently made headlines after it received a Twitter emoji, marking Dhanush's second film to achieve the rare feat. Jagame Thandhiram too had received an emoji.