Maaran Twitter Review: Netizens Have THIS To Say About Dhanush-Malavika Mohanan's Political Thriller
Dhanush's
latest
release
Maaran
has
been
getting
a
thumping
response
from
the
audience.
The
political
thriller
written
and
helmed
by
Karthick
Naren
released
on
Friday
(March
11).
Though
fans
had
expressed
their
disappointment
over
the
film's
OTT
release,
looks
like
they
are
quite
happy
with
the
output
as
they
shower
praises
on
the
team.
Movie aficionados have already declared it a super hit.
Netizens have been discussing Dhanush's acting chops, with many calling his act a goosebumps-inducing performance. Dhanush as Maaran plays the role of a young journalist, who lands himself in the soup after he publishes a story that exposes the true face of a highly admired politician. Malavika Mohanan has also given out an applause-worthy performance in the thriller and their chemistry looks fresh on the screens. As of now, cine buffs who have watched Maaran have given it a thumbs up and appreciated it for its intriguing plotline along with the gripping music and cinematography.
Take a look at the Twitter reactions here!
Karthick Naren has co-written the screenplay and dialogues with writer duo Suhas-Sharfu. Backed by TG Thyagaraj, Sendhil Thyagarajan and Arjun Thyagarajan of Satya Jyothi Films, Maaran's cast consists of popular actors including Samuthirakani, Smruthi Venkat, Ramki, Krishnakumar Balasubramanian, Mahendran, Ameer, Ilavarasu, Jayaprakash and Bose Venkat.
The technical department of the Dhanush-starrer features music composer GV Prakash Kumar, cinematographer Vivekanand Santhosham and editor Prasanna GK. Maaran released on Disney+ Hotstar. Notably, the film is Dhanush's third OTT venture after Jagame Thandhiram and Atrangi Re (Bollywood). Maaran is also the leading man's second film to release on Disney+ Hotstar after Atrangi Re.
On a related note, the film recently made headlines after it received a Twitter emoji, marking Dhanush's second film to achieve the rare feat. Jagame Thandhiram too had received an emoji.