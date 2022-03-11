Maaran Movie Review: Dhanush Shines In This Ambitious Yet Lacklustre Investigative Thriller

Rating: 2.5 /5 Star Cast: Dhanush, Malavika Mohanan, Samuthirakani, Smruthi Venkat Director: Karthick Naren

Maaran, the highly anticipated Dhanush-starrer has finally premiered on Disney+ Hotstar. The political thriller marked Dhanush's first collaboration with the talented filmmaker Karthick Naren. Bankrolled by Sathya Jyothi Films, Maaran was originally made for the big screens. But, the Dhanush-starrer went the OTT way after getting delayed multiple times due to the pandemic.

Did the Dhanush-Karthick Naren project live up to expectations? Read Maaran movie review here to know...

What's Yay:

Dhanush

Engaging second half

Background score

What's Nay:

Boring first half and cliched annan-thangachi paasam track

Artificiality in dialogues

Predictability

Plot

Maaran (Dhanush) becomes a parent to his younger sister after the tragic death of his parents. On the professional front, he grows up to become a brave and honest investigative journalist just like his late father (Ramki). Where Maaran's journey as a daring journalist takes him forms the crux of the film.

Script & Direction

Kartick Naren, the director who has also co-written the film with Suhas-Sharfu, has made a film that tries to be too many things. Maaran tries to be a riveting investigative thriller, deals with modern-day journalism and politics, also has an overdone track of siblings' bond - all at the same time. As a result, this ambitious investigative thriller ends up as a lackluster cinematic experience.

Maaran opens with the death of Maaran's parents and right from there, the viewers can predict what is going to happen next. Even the little details that are mentioned in the first half make it obvious that they are going to play a larger part when the story unfolds. The writing lacks cleverness right from the beginning, and then comes the first half which is nothing but a yawnfest. Maaran's relationship with his sister, his antics in the workplace, and most importantly, the forced romance between him and Thara - all fall flat.