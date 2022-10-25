Malayalam Superstar Mohanlal Join Hands With Jallikattu Director Lijo Jose Pellissery For His Next Film

After Nanpakal Nerathu Mayakkam with Mammootty, Lijo Jose Pellissery joins hands with Mohanlal. This movie which goes on floors in 2023 is bankrolled by John and Mary Creative, Max Labs and Century Films. More details on the project awaited. It is a dream come true moment for fans of both the actor and the director. Director Lijo Jose Pellissery started off his film making career promisingly, showing consistent growth as well as surviving heavy thuds and refining his craft through it all. The scale and ambition of every new Pellissery film keeps expanding. He created a unique place in the list of most important directors of Malayalam film industry with his brilliant films Angamaly Diaries, Ee Ma Yau, Jallikattu and Churuli.

The way he presents his films are always great. His film Jallikattu was nominated as India's official entry to the Oscars. The film is a bumpy ride throwing away the garb of humanity to show the barbaric nature still inside us. The end of the film is the most exhilarating part where the director comments on how the sins of humans are becoming a burden on the world with serious consequences we all will face soon. It's a film that will leave you wondering how they managed not to accidentally kill anyone during production. Ee Ma Yau deals with a funeral, through which the filmmaker offered a character study of the people that inhabit the town and the grief and anger that they carry within their chests. True to tradition, the single unbroken shots, the chaotic frames, and tearful, desperate pleas to the gods made the film so special.

"I'm delighted to announce that my next project will be with one of the most exciting and immensely talented directors in Indian cinema - Lijo Jose Pellissery. The project will be produced by John and Mary Creative, Max Labs and Century Films." tweets Lalettan from his official Twitter Handle.

If the director can bring up his proven energy again with the two legends of Malayalam cinema Mammootty and Mohanlal, nobody can stop him for next ten years!