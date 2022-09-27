Ponniyin Selvan 1 New Promo With Unseen Footage Of All Three Heroes Together Creates Strong Buzz

The new promo of Ponniyin Selvan 1 is just astonishing with four massive unseen footages from the film. The very first shot of the promo with all the three lead actors Chiyaan Vikram, Karthi and Jayam Ravi riding their horses together creates huge expectation about the film. This scene will definitely be the status and stories in social media after the release. Fans already started celebrating this as the best promotional video so far from the Ponniyin Selvan 1 movie team. But to everyon'e surprise, there is no mentions in the novel about these three characters Aditya Karikalan, Vandhiyathevan and Arulmozhi Varman riding together. It could be an imagination of the director Mani Ratnam rather than the writer Kalki. People who read the novel started debates about this controversy.

The aggressive face reaction of Aditya Karikaalan and the extra-ordinary practice session of Vandhiyathevan with his Silambam were just mind-blowing. Finally, the low angle slow-paced movement shot in which Arulmozhi Varman is looking deep at the ocean from the top of his ship with a lot of soldiers at the background gives instant goosebumps. The ship VFX is the best of all recent Indian films. And this could be easily the best work in Cinematographer Ravi Varman's filmography. Above all the top-notch background score composed by AR Rahman completely lifts up the promo video.

The team is still working too hard in promoting the film and the advance booking collection is creating magical numbers every day. OTT rights were sold for a whopping price of Rs. 125 crores. In such a demanding situation, the strategy of releasing such a promo video with completely fresh footages from the film is a pure masterstroke. This film bankrolled by Lyca Productions will hit the screens on 30th September 2022. We need to wait for just 3 days more to witness director Mani Ratnam's Magnum Opus Ponniyin Selvan 1. Let's make it a great success!

Click here to watch the promo video