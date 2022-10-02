Ponniyin Selvan Day 2 Box Office Worldwide Collection: Mani Ratnam's Film Continues To Dominate!

Ponniyin
Selvan,
one
of
the
most
awaited
films
of
the
year,
directed
by
Mani
Ratnam,
hit
the
screens
on
September
30
on
a
large
scale.
The
movie
has
been
garnering
mixed
response
from
movie
buffs
and
fans
of
the
cast
and
crew.
But,
at
the
box
office,
the
movie
opened
on
an
explosive
note.
The
film
was
stunning
but
lacked
a
powerful
narration
and
grand
visuals.
For
a
film
of
periodic
backdrop,
visuals
play
the
main
role.
The
colour
scheme
of
the
movie
was
rather
pale,
and
the
only
saving
grace
were
the
performances
of
the
actors'.
AR
Rahman's
background
score
and
music
were
passable
and
have
sounded
old
school,
especially
the
background
score.
The
film's
narration
was
a
tad
bit
slow,
and
it
quite
took
time
to
dive
into
the
story.
However,
Tamilians
feel
that
the
magic
maker
Mani
Ratnam
has
stayed
true
to
the
famous
literary
work
by
Kalki
Krishnamurthy.
Take
a
look
at
the
day-wise
box
office
collection
of
Ponniyin
Selvan
here:
Day
1:
Rs
36.5
Crore
Day
2:
Rs
30
Crore
Total
2
Days
Collection:
Rs
66.50
Crore
The
movie
stars
Vikram,
Jayam
Ravi,
Karthi,
Prakash
Raj,
Aishwarya
Rai,
Trisha,
Sobhita
Dhulipala,
Aishwarya
Lekshmi,
Prabhu,
Vikram
Prabhu,
Rahman,
Jayaram,
and
Aishwarya
Lekshmi
among
others
in
crucial
roles.
AR
Rahman
composed
the
film's
background
score
and
tracks
while
Ravi
Varman
cranked
the
camera.
A
Sreekar
Prasad
worked
as
the
film's
editor,
and
Thota
Tharani
was
the
production
designer.