Siddharth Shares UNSEEN Pic With His ‘Princess Of Heart’ Aditi Roy Hydari On Her Birthday & It’s Sheer Love

Aditi Rao Hydari - the actress doesn't need an introduction. She is known for her stunning looks and impressive acting chops. The diva made her debut with the Malayalam movie Prajapathi in 2006 and ever since then she has successfully carved a niche for herself as a versatile actress. Interestingly, Aditi has been all over the news today courtesy of her 36th birthday. And on her special day, the actress was inundated with best wishes from friends and fans. Amid this, her rumoured boyfriend Siddharth's birthday wish for Aditi has been making the headlines.

Taking to his Instagram account, Siddharth shared an unseen pic with Aditi which is all about love. In the pic, the Sivappu Manjal Pachai actor was dressed in a brown kurta with maroon borders. On the other hand, Aditi looked stunning in a maroon suit with a purple dupatta. She had kept her tresses open and completed the look with beautiful earrings. She was seen standing close to Siddharth for the selfie and had rested her hands on his shoulder. In the caption, Siddharth showered immense love on his rumoured girlfriend. He wrote, "Happy Happy Happy Birthday Princess of Heart @aditiraohydari. I pray all your dreams, the big ones, the small ones, and the ones yet unseen always come true, always for you. Have the best trip around the sun yet. P.S- growing up is for squares. Don't!"

Take a look at Siddharth's post for Aditi Rao Hydari's birthday:

To note, Siddharth and Aditi are said to be dating each other for a while now. However, neither of them have confirmed their relationship. Earlier, on Siddharth's birthday, Aditi had also shared a heartfelt note and wrote, "Happy birthday my pixie boy...To always chasing dreams and unicorns! Always be magic, mad and full of laughter...Always be you...Thank you for the unending laughter and adventures! You better know how loved you are Mmmmmmmmmmmwah (sic)". According to media reports, Aditi and Siddharth had found love in each other on sets of Ajay Bhupathi's Maha Samudram and have been going strong with each other ever since. We wonder if they will make their relationship official anytime soon.