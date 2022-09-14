Siddhi Idnani Says She Went Through An Unlearning Process For Vendhu Thanindhathu Kaadu

In her recent interview to the YouTube channel, Open Pannaa, Siddhi Idnani was asked about the process of "becoming" the female lead of a Gautham Menon movie. She responded saying that more than becoming someone, she had to unbecome in a way. She said that there was an intense unlearning process with Gautham, before she got into the skin of her character, Paavai, in Vendhu Thanindhathu Kaadu, which is all set for its theatrical release tomorrow (September 15).

While she couldn't speak much about the character, she said that Paavai has left with her a sense of composure and a calm vibe. Siddhi stated that in her opinion every character leaves something with the actor by the time they are done with the role. Speaking of which, she expressed her shock at some actors saying that they completely become the character and take time to get out of the character after the film is over. She said that to her its like she has a switch and she can easily move in and out of her character. She, however, mentioned how when she was out shopping, she bought the kind of clothes Paavai would wear, without realizing it.

The conversation touched upon the topic of language barrier, and Siddhi mentioned that she has a flair for picking up new languages. She said that she sat down and wrote out her lines and learnt them like a school kid. She shared an incident from the shoot where she had to learn some lines at the last minute and she wrote them down on a tissue paper. She said she still has that with her as a souvenir from the sets of Vendhu Thanindhathu Kaadu, and that she will maybe share a picture of it after the film is out.

Talking about her future, she said while she definitely wanted to do roles that put her at the front and demand her to carry the film, she also wanted to do roles that were fun and breezy, striking a balance. She said that she wants a portfolio that showcases her ability to carry any role effortlessly. She explained that it's important to take time to prove oneself, before looking out for challenging opportunities. Her interview definitely gave some expectations about her performance in the film.

Social media is popping up with Gautham's statement requesting the audience to sleep well if they are attending the early morning show, as the film would take its time to set up the characters and get into the plot. Let me go find my blanket and turn off my lights.