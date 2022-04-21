Suriya And Sudha Kongara To Join Hands With KGF Makers Hombale Films, See Post

Suriya and Sudha Kongara, the versatile actor and talented filmmaker, last teamed up for the highly acclaimed movie Soorarai Pottru. Recently, it was reported that the actor-director duo might join hands for the second time. Interestingly, Suriya is reportedly all set to collaborate with Sudha Kongara soon, and the project has a KGF connection.

Hombale Films, the prestigious banner that made the highly popular KGF franchise, is entering the Tamil film industry with the yet-to-be-announced project. The rumourmills suggest that the representatives of Hombale Films are impressed with the storyline of the Suriya-Sudha Kongara project, and have decided to bankroll it.

Hombale Films announced the prestigious project with a social media post, on April 21, Thursday. "Some true stories deserve to be told and told right. We, at HOMBALE are proud to announce our next film with director Sudha Kongara. A story that we are certain will capture India's imagination like all our films have," reads the statement of the production banner.

See Post:

𝐒𝐨𝐦𝐞 𝐭𝐫𝐮𝐞 𝐬𝐭𝐨𝐫𝐢𝐞𝐬 𝐝𝐞𝐬𝐞𝐫𝐯𝐞 𝐭𝐨 𝐛𝐞 𝐭𝐨𝐥𝐝, 𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐭𝐨𝐥𝐝 𝐫𝐢𝐠𝐡𝐭.



To a new beginning with a riveting story @Sudha_Kongara, based on true events.@VKiragandur @hombalefilms @HombaleGroup pic.twitter.com/mFwiGOEZ0K — Hombale Films (@hombalefilms) April 21, 2022

Meanwhile, the sources close to the Soorarai Pottru duo's upcoming project suggest that the actor will be seen in a different avatar in the film. If the reports are to be believed, Suriya is playing a gangster in the Sudha Kongara directorial, which is touted to be an action drama. GV Prakash Kumar, the young musician is reportedly composing the music for the project, thus teaming up with Suriya and Sudha Kongara once again.

Coming to Suriya's career, the talented actor is currently busy with the shooting of his 41st film directed by Bala. He is also simultaneously working on his ambitious project Vaadivaasal, directed by National award-winner Vetrimaaran. Sudha Kongara, on the other hand, had directed a segment in the Amazon Prime Video anthology Putham Pudhu Kaalai, which earned rave reviews from the viewers.