Valimai Day 11 Box Office Collection: Ajith Starrer Records Impressive Jump On Second Sunday

Ajith's Valimai is making all the right noises. The film has been winning hearts over and over again, thanks to its theatrical release, gigantic collection hunt and of course buzz about its OTT release. Talking about its streaming, the film will reportedly release on ZEE5, four weeks after completing its theatrical run. Though an official confirmation is yet to be made, reports suggest that the film will hit the streaming platform on March 25 starting at 12 am.

Coming to Valimai's collections, the film has completed 11 days of its theatrical run. It obviously saw several ups and downs in figures post gracing the cinemas. The film highly benefitted from the extended weekend. For the unversed, the film was released on a Thursday and earned Rs 36.17 Crore on its opening day in Tamil Nadu.

On Friday, Saturday and Sunday, it had a stable run as it raked in Rs 24.62 Crore, Rs 20.46 Crore and Rs 27.83 Crore respectively. It went through an expected decline (Rs 8.45 Crore) on Monday, however, on the Maha Shivratri holiday, the film's collection soared (Rs 10.90 Crore). Until Saturday, the film's collection graph declined yet again, as it accumulated Rs 5.04 Crore, Rs 3.42 Crore, Rs 3.60 Crore and Rs 4.15 Crore on days 7, 8, 9 and 10 respectively. Well, on day 11, the film garnered close to Rs 5 crore at the Tamil Nadu box office.

Let us tell you that with its worldwide collection Valimai has already crossed the Rs 200 Crore mark. The film is notably Ajith's second project to join the elite club after Viswasam (2019).

Valimai has been released in Tamil, Telugu, Kannada and Hindi. Directed by H Vinoth, the actioner has Huma Qureshi, Kartikeya Gummakonda, Gurbani Judge, Yogi Babu, Selva, GM Sundar and Achyuth Kumar appearing in key roles. With songs composed by Yuvan Shankar Raja, the film has editing and cinematography departments headed by Vijay Velukutty and Nirav Shah, respectively. The background music for the film has been tuned by Ghibran. Valimai is produced by Boney Kapoor under Bayview Projects LLP in association with Zee Studios.