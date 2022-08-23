Viruman Day 11 Box Office Collection Worldwide: Karthi-Muthaiah's Mass Action Film Runs Successfully

Actor
Karthi's
latest
mass
action
film
under
the
direction
of
his
Komban
movie
director,
M
Muthaiah
is
winning
the
appreciation
of
fans
and
film
buffs.
The
movie,
which
was
produced
by
Suriya
and
Jyothika
under
the
2D
Entertainment
banner
is
continuing
to
run
successfully
in
the
theatres
and
is
making
a
decent
profit.
Viruman
is
the
story
of
a
village
guy,
which
is
kind
of
a
cake-walk
for
Karthi,
given
his
vast
experience
of
playing
such
roles
in
his
previous
projects.
He
walks
out
of
the
house
where
he
lives
with
his
father,
played
by
Prakash
Raj,
after
knowing
that
he
is
the
reason
behind
his
mother's
suicide.
From
then
onwards,
rivalry
ensues
between
the
father
and
son.
Take
a
look
at
the
11
days
box
office
collection
of
Viruman
down
below
Day
1:
Rs
7.5
Crore
Day
2:
Rs
7.77
Crore
Day
3:
Rs
8.38
Crore
Day
4:
Rs
6.66
Crore
Day
5:
Rs
1.86
Crore
Day
6:
Rs
1.53
Crore
Day
7:
Rs
0.84
Crore
Day
8:
Rs
1.
02
Crore
Day
9:
Rs
1.03
Crore
Day
10:
Rs
1.71
Crore
Day
11:
Rs
60
Lakh
Total
8
Days
Collection:
Rs
39.11
Crore
The
movie
received
applause
for
the
story,
narration,
performances,
and
Yuvan
Shankar
Raja's
impeccable
music
and
score.
Karthi
romanced
debutante
Aditi
Shankar,
whose
chemistry
looked
cut
on-screen.
The
movie
also
stars
Saranya
Ponvannan,
Raj
Kiran,
Soori,
Karunas,
Vadivukkarasi,
Manoj
Bharathiraja,
RK
Suresh,
Singampuli,
Ilavarasu,
and
GM
Sundar
among
others
in
some
prominent
roles.
The
movie's
cinematography
is
handled
by
SK
Selvakumar
and
is
edited
by
Venkat
Raajen.