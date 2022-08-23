Viruman Day 11 Box Office Collection Worldwide: Karthi-Muthaiah's Mass Action Film Runs Successfully

Actor Karthi's latest mass action film under the direction of his Komban movie director, M Muthaiah is winning the appreciation of fans and film buffs. The movie, which was produced by Suriya and Jyothika under the 2D Entertainment banner is continuing to run successfully in the theatres and is making a decent profit.

Viruman is the story of a village guy, which is kind of a cake-walk for Karthi, given his vast experience of playing such roles in his previous projects. He walks out of the house where he lives with his father, played by Prakash Raj, after knowing that he is the reason behind his mother's suicide. From then onwards, rivalry ensues between the father and son.

Take a look at the 11 days box office collection of Viruman down below

Day 1: Rs 7.5 Crore

Day 2: Rs 7.77 Crore

Day 3: Rs 8.38 Crore

Day 4: Rs 6.66 Crore

Day 5: Rs 1.86 Crore

Day 6: Rs 1.53 Crore

Day 7: Rs 0.84 Crore

Day 8: Rs 1. 02 Crore

Day 9: Rs 1.03 Crore

Day 10: Rs 1.71 Crore

Day 11: Rs 60 Lakh

Total 8 Days Collection: Rs 39.11 Crore

The movie received applause for the story, narration, performances, and Yuvan Shankar Raja's impeccable music and score. Karthi romanced debutante Aditi Shankar, whose chemistry looked cut on-screen.

The movie also stars Saranya Ponvannan, Raj Kiran, Soori, Karunas, Vadivukkarasi, Manoj Bharathiraja, RK Suresh, Singampuli, Ilavarasu, and GM Sundar among others in some prominent roles. The movie's cinematography is handled by SK Selvakumar and is edited by Venkat Raajen.