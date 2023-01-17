Bigg Boss Tamil 6: ‘Did We Lived With A Lion?’ – ADK Feels Proud About Vikraman After Watching His Interviews!

ADK
Tweets,
"Just
saw
most
of
Vikraman
debate
and
interviews!
Did
we
all
lived
with
a
lion
all
these
days?
I
am
truly
proud
that
we
connected
as
friends!"
This
tweet
is
going
viral
now.
Vikraman
is
one
of
the
strongest
contestant
and
most
of
the
fans
are
sharing
claiming
him
to
be
the
winner
of
this
season
already.
The
6th
season
of
Bigg
Boss
on
Vijay
TV
is
nearing
its
finale.
So
far,
G.
P.
Muthu,
Meti
Oli
Santi,
Asal
Kolar,
Robert,
Quincy,
Janani,
Ram,
Ayesha,
Thanalakshmi,
Manikandan,
Rachitha
have
left
the
show.
At
present
only
6
people
are
playing
namely
Aseem,
Vikraman,
Shivin,
Katiravan,
Maina
Nandini
and
Amudavanan.
In
the
last
week's
nominations,
while
it
was
expected
that
one
of
the
two,
Amudavanan
and
Adk,
would
leave,
the
unexpected
absence
of
Rachita
caused
a
big
shock
among
Bigg
Boss
fans.
At
this
stage
the
last
nomination
process
of
this
season
was
held.
The
nomination
was
held
very
late
this
week.
Amudavanan
has
already
won
the
ticket
finale
task
so
he
directly
qualified
for
the
final
week.
So,
remaining
Asim,
Shivin,
Katiravan
ATK.
So,
the
nomination
was
held
this
week
among
the
six
people
Nandini,
Azim,
Vikraman,
Sivin,
Kathiravan
and
ADK.
So
the
big
question
was
who
was
going
to
leave
in
the
final
week.
There
is
definitely
not
much
chance
of
Vikraman
and
Shivin
getting
out
of
this,
Shivin
was
expected.
Eventually
ADK
left.
ADK
was
playing
very
well
early
on.
But,
he
damaged
his
name
by
talking
too
often.
Due
to
this,
many
netizens
also
gave
him
the
title
of
'village
old
lady'
to
ADK.
He
was
in
the
Bigg
Boss
house
for
97
days.
Looking
at
it,
he
gets
16
thousand
rupees
per
day
and
15
lakh
52
thousand
rupees
overall.
It
is
also
worth
noting
that
the
cash
box
task
is
up
to
20
lakhs.
Adk
has
made
a
recording
for
the
first
time
after
leaving
the
Bigg
Boss
house.
He
said,
"My
gratitude
to
the
people
of
Tamil
Nadu
and
to
every
Tamil
speaking
brothers
and
sisters
remains
true.
Thanks
to
Biggboss
Season
6
for
giving
me
a
huge
opportunity
to
showcase
my
talent
inside
the
house.
My
biggest
respect
to
Kamal
Haasan
sir
who
gifted
me
the
hat
used.
I
will
never
take
this
sacrifice
as
a
shame
but
turn
it
into
a
trend
on
a
positive
note.
I
love
you
all.
I
am
changing
the
name
for
good
by
creating
a
song
based
on
the
title
given
to
me
as
'Oor
Kizhavi'
(old
lady).
Vikram
is
a
true
friend.
I
will
always
cherish
his
friendship.
I
left
with
mixed
emotions
and
never
deliberately
ignored
him."
In
another
Tweet
ADK
compared
Vikraman
to
a
lion
after
watching
his
interviews
and
debates.