Vijay's Wife Sangeetha SKIPS Thalapathy's Recent Events. What Is Brewing Between The Couple?

Kollywood fans have known very well that Tamil star Vijay's events have always seen the attendance of his wife Sangeetha. And whenever Vijay attended important events, she has always accompanied the star. But the recent occuring has raised suspension among fans as Sangeetha was not present with Thalapathy during his recent public appearances.

Sangeetha was not present in Vijay's audio launch event

A couple of weeks back, the audio tracks of Vijay's upcoming movie Varisu was launched in a grand event. It saw the attendance of celebrities like Vijay, Rashmika Mandanna, music director S Thaman, director Vamshi Paidipally, Prakash Raj among the others. The event was aired on Sun TV as a New Year special on Sunday. But the event did not see the attendance of Sangeetha. During the previous audio launches, Sangeetha was seen. So, her absence is making the headlines.

Sangeetha did not go with Vijay for Priya Atlee's baby shower

Recently, photos and videos of Vijay from the baby shower of director Atlee's wife Priya surfaced online. Vijay was seen handing the couple a beautiful gift. He was surrounded by securities and fans and his photos took over the internet instantly. And in those, Sangeetha was not found.

This repeated absence of Sangeetha with Vijay has come as a topic of discussion on the internet as fans are concerned if everything is fine with the star couple.

On the acting front, Vijay will be next seen in Varisu aka Varisudu, which will hit the big screens on January 12 as a Pongal special. After Varisu, Vijay will be seen in Lokesh Kanagaraj directorial. The yet to be titled flick will mark Vijay's 67th outing as the lead actor. The film will also star Gautham Vasudev Menon in a lead role, whole Trisha Krishnan is rumored to play Vijay's co-lead.