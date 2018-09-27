 »   »  Anita Hassanandani & Rohit Reddy Don't Want A Child Even After 5 Years Of Marriage; Here's Why!

They Are Not Ready

While talking to Times Of India Anita said, "We will plan a family, but not now. We want to be more established in our careers. As long as we get good work, I feel we should make hay while the sun shines. Then there will be a good amount of time to just sit back, relax and start a family."

Anita Wants To Have A Baby Next Year

Previously, while talking about planning a child, Anita had said, "For now Naagin is my baby. So, I will be focusing on the show. But yes, I also want to have a baby next year or next to next year for sure."

She Mocking On Her Pregnancy Rumours

When her pregnancy rumours began to make rounds, Anita laughed it off saying, "Guess who's here! Yaaaaayyyyy #bmw our new baby @rohitreddygoa so now I know why everyone asked me #good news hai kya." - (sic)

This Is Why She Is Glowing

When Anita was asked about the glow on her face, her response was on point when she said, "Yessss the good news is that I'm not on a diet ... I'm on pizzaaaaa chocolatessss ice creamssss winessss. Am glowing cos I'm in love with my husbandddddddd. And I promise to let you all know proudly when I am expecting! Cheers."