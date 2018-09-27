English
 »   »  Anita Hassanandani & Rohit Reddy Don't Want A Child Even After 5 Years Of Marriage; Here's Why!

Anita Hassanandani & Rohit Reddy Don't Want A Child Even After 5 Years Of Marriage; Here's Why!

By
Subscribe to Filmibeat
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS
For Daily Alerts

Related Articles

    Anita Hassanandani and Rohit Reddy are considered to be one of most adorable couples of the telly world. They have been hitched for more than five years now, and the romance between the two doesn't seem to have faded a tad bit. Their lovey-dovey Instagram posts and the most romantic captions for each other have been setting major relationship goals. Sometime back, rumours began to make the rounds with regard to Anita's pregnancy. She and Rohit later confirmed that they are not pregnant. In a recent interview, Anita revealed the actual reason behind not getting pregnant yet, and this is what she said.

    They Are Not Ready

    While talking to Times Of India Anita said, "We will plan a family, but not now. We want to be more established in our careers. As long as we get good work, I feel we should make hay while the sun shines. Then there will be a good amount of time to just sit back, relax and start a family."

    Anita Wants To Have A Baby Next Year

    Previously, while talking about planning a child, Anita had said, "For now Naagin is my baby. So, I will be focusing on the show. But yes, I also want to have a baby next year or next to next year for sure."

    She Mocking On Her Pregnancy Rumours

    When her pregnancy rumours began to make rounds, Anita laughed it off saying, "Guess who's here! Yaaaaayyyyy #bmw our new baby @rohitreddygoa so now I know why everyone asked me #good news hai kya." - (sic)

    This Is Why She Is Glowing

    When Anita was asked about the glow on her face, her response was on point when she said, "Yessss the good news is that I'm not on a diet ... I'm on pizzaaaaa chocolatessss ice creamssss winessss. Am glowing cos I'm in love with my husbandddddddd. And I promise to let you all know proudly when I am expecting! Cheers."

    Dipika Kakar Opens Up About Her Addiction On Bigg Boss 12

    Story first published: Thursday, September 27, 2018, 16:16 [IST]
    Other articles published on Sep 27, 2018
    Go to : Photos
    Go to : Videos
    Go to : Wallpapers

    Get all the buzzing scoop from the world of entertainment - Filmibeat

    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Filmibeat sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Filmibeat website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue