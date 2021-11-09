Anita Hassanandani Reveals Ekta Kapoor Helped Her Fight Depression; Calls Her A Guardian Angel

Anita Hassanandani, who did some Bollywood films initially, shifted to small screen. She shot to fame with Ekta Kapoor's show Kabhii Sautan Kabhii Sahelii and went on to do a film Kucch To Hai and shows like Yeh Hai Mohabbatein and Naagin 3 that were also produced by Ekta. Recently, she took to social media to share an appreciation note for her husband Rohit Reddy and friend-producer Ekta.

In her post, she revealed that she was bitterly affected by early failures but Ekta not only helped her fight depression but also gave her a new start. The actress called Ekta, her guardian angel and her life's Niyati.

Anita wrote, "My caption has never been this long! First time evvaaaa 🚨PLEASE READ🚨 It doesn't often happen when you find someone who means everything to you. You feel more appreciated and spirited with them around you. Today, I would like to thank my two guardian angels for always watching over me, Rohit Reddy & Ekta Kapoor. I would like to say something to them, 'Agar tum na hote, to aaj main iss mukaam par bilkul nahi hoti.' Ekta!!! You are a prototype of every strong female character you ever created. You are a true friend and an incredibly strong-willed woman. All these years of friendship have culminated into an indispensable relationship, the one where we could do anything for each other with no questions asked."

She further added, "I remember those days when I was young, hungry for work but clueless about everything. I was bitterly affected by my early failures but then you came into my life. You not only helped me fight depression but also gave me a new start. That's one of the millions of things I have learned from you, to never give up. That's why even on rough days, I feel secure because of you my guardian angel. You are in every sense of the world, my life's Niyati. Calling Ekta a friend is an understatement. She is a part of my family and she is my Niyati."

About her husband Rohit, she revealed how he held her hands through every trial and tribulation. She mentioned that he has been her invisible support and added that he is a special person who has brought untold happiness into her life, just like Niyati.

