 »   »  Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah’s Disha Vakani To Come Back? Fans Heartbroken By Her Announcement!

While fans await to know about Disha Vakani's comeback on Taarak Mehta's Ooltah Chashmah, her recent announcement has left many heartbroken. The actress who took a maternity break from the show, took to her Instagram account recently to make an announcement. She portrayed the character Dayaben on the show, that managed to win a huge fan following.

Addressing the on-going fans' concern and eagerness with regard to Disha's comeback on the show, she said on Instagram, "Everyone is telling me to come back on show especially you all peoples. I really missed the trkmoc . I likely to come on show. But circumstances doesn't favour this . 💞

Thanks for understanding and supporting me ! Keep loving and watching Tarak mehta ka ooltah chashmah . #Dishadiloves #trkmoc"- (sic)

Does her comment mean she might return to the sets eventually? But the heartbroken fans couldn't resist from pleading the actress to return on their favourite show. The comments on Instagram read, "Pleaseee comeback everyone loves you sooo much. Look back at ur episodes. U act the best out them all. Everyone watches tmkoc I watch it here in America all my cousins watch as well. My cousin in canada. And my cousin and Pakistan. And my cousin in Australia. Pleaseeeeeee comeback."- (sic)

The actress gave birth to a baby girl last November (2017), and has been missing from the show since. Fans also spoke about the baby saying, "Mam we love you and we understand that your baby needs you. Take your time but please return to the show. It's okay if you return even after 3 or 5 years but please come back on the show." We hope to see Disha back on the show soon!

Must Read- Naagin 3 Actresses Share Goofy Picture From The Sets!