 »   »   » Sanaya Irani & Mohit Sehgal Join Instagram; Ridhi & Raqesh Welcome Them! (PICS)

Most of the celebrities are on social media, while a few actors prefer to stay away from it! We must say, nowadays the fans like their favourite actors to join the social media, as they get to interact with them and also get to know about their latest updates or projects.

Sanaya Irani and Mohit Sehgal are the cutest couple in the television industry. Both the actors have huge fan followers, but they aren't so active on social media (although Mohit has Twitter account). Well, the good news for fans is, recently, the duo joined Instagram. Looks like the actors have decided to stay active on social media!

Posting a picture (above), Sanaya wrote, "Oh my god I am on insta 😱😱😱."

Sanaya and Mohit, who were recently seen in Raqesh Bapat's birthday party. Raqesh's wife welcomed the couple on Instagram by sharing a picture, "Instagram party mode on coz these 2 are in the houssseeee @imohitsehgal and @sanayai Give all your love people ❤️."

Raqesh too posted a collage from his birthday party and wrote, "BTW a shout out for miss funny bones on insta @sanayai 👏."

Gautam Hegde also posted a picture snapped with Mohit and wrote, "Welcome on Instagram Mr Sehgal! The cutie pie of the group! #packofwolves #yehdostee#friendsinarms #goodtimesyagoodtimes #happiness #throwbackthursday #mohitsehgal."

He also posted a picture snapped with Sanaya and wrote, "Look who is on Instagram!! Sanaya Irani! I asked her why has she given a scared expression. She said because I write #Brahmrakshas and here, she is making a 'Scared of Brahmrakshas face'.

He further added, "PS: That is her joke and she has asked to me mentioned in the post write up. Lol! Mad girl! #sanayairani #welcomeoninstagram #happiness #shoutout #ispyarkokyanaamdoon #khushikumarigupta #rangrasiya #mileyjabhumtum #yehdostee #packofwolves #goodtimesyagoodtimes."

Well, we welcome the most wanted couple of television industry Sanaya and Mohit on Insta...

