 »   »   » Arshi Khan’s MMS & Pregnancy, Shilpa Shinde MMS & Other BIG Controversies Of Bigg Boss 11 Housemates

Bigg Boss 11: Arshi Khan THREATENED over MMS by Gehna Vashisht

No doubt, Bigg Boss is the house of controversy! The makers make sure that they choose controversial contestants. Like every year, this year too, Bigg Boss makers have managed to rope in a few controversial contestants.

These contestants are not only in news inside the Bigg Boss 11 house, but they are hitting the headlines regarding matters outside the house as well. Read on the BIG controversies of Bigg Boss 11 contestants...

Arshi Khan’s Pregnancy Recently, during a task in the Bigg Boss house, Arshi Khan had revealed that she was not pregnant with Shahid Afridi's child. She lied to the media to stay in the limelight. Arshi Khan’s Scandals South actress Gehana Vasisth had revealed a lot about Arshi Khan. She had said that Arshi is married to a 50-year-old bookie. Gehana also said Arshi has 10 criminal cases pending against her. She doesn't seem to stop even after Arshi's publicist sued her. Also, in the house, Priyank had brought up Arshi's Pune and Goa scandals, which made her cry! Arshi Khan’s MMS According to Tellychakkar report, Gehana says that she is in possession of Arshi Khan's MMS in a hotel room with a client. She adds that she will release that MMS to the media! Shilpa Shinde MMS A video had gone viral in which a lady resembling Shilpa was seen getting intimate with a man. Many argued that the MMS was that of Shilpa, but the actress claimed that it is not her but her look-alike. Shilpa had talked about the MMS with the Bigg Boss housemates and had said that they (without taking Vikas' name) had made the MMS to defame her. Priyank Sharma & Vikas Gupta’s Relationship By now, everyone would have got to know that Vikas and Priyank knew each other before entering the show. There were reports that Vikas and Priyank are in a relationship. Puneesh Sharma Married According to reports, Puneesh Sharma is married, however, he is separated from his wife and has filed for divorce. It is said that Puneesh's wife couldn't live up to his playboy lifestyle! Akash Dadlani & Zubair Khan Akash Dadlani and Zubair Khan had faked their identities. Akash had claimed that he is related to Bollywood music composer Vishal Dadlani, but the latter revealed that he never met Akash. On the other hand, it was said that Zubair Khan was faking his identity and using Haseena Parkar/Dawood Ibrahim's name(s) to gain publicity!

