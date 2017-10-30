 »   »   » Beyhadh Comes To An End; Jennifer Winget, Kushal Tandon & Aneri Vajani Share Emotional Posts!

Sony TV's popular show, Beyhadh, was appreciated for a unique story, and the lead actors, Jennifer Winget, Kushal Tandon and Aneri Vajani's performances. People loved Jennifer Winget more as she played the negative role (Maya) with utmost perfection.

Recently, Beyhadh aired its final episode. The lead actors shared emotional posts on the show's last episode. Have a look...

Sharing A Video, Jennifer Winget Wrote… "...and so the curtain closes on Beyhadh! A parting so bittersweet, that I couldn't stay to be in the same country as everyone says bye to it. 😊😇 Thank you to my Amita, Prateik, Radhika - etched is the day you guys walked in with Maya, my character of a lifetime. For that I'll be forever grateful to you." Jennifer Thanks Fans "Beyhadh ends, but it's definitely not the end for Maya, I'm taking her with me for keeps! Thank you to all my fans, friends, peers within the industry for reassuring my decision of taking up this off track role; consistently encouraging and recognizing the hard work!!🙏🏻🙏🏻 Mr. Danish Khan and Mr. Mehta, we did good! No Wait, we nailed it - start to finish!" Jennifer Wrote… Jennifer gave the credit to writers, Radhika, Shilpa and Priya. The actress also thanked Amrita for her looks on the show. She also thanked Prateek. Jennifer On Working With Kushal... "To my co-cast:@therealkushaltandon It has been a rollercoaster ride with you by my side but I have enjoyed every bit of it; not sure every mad side of you, though! Stay crazy and humble and good luck with what ever's lined up next. You bring epic!" Jennifer Calls Aneri, Chota Rocket! "@vajanianeri - You know you are our chota rocket and I loved every bit of our time sharing scenes, food and vanity chatter. Your energy and loving nature is infectious !! Badu sends you a big hug and a kiss. Always here!" Jennifer Thanks Beyhadh Cast "@kavita_ghai - K, you know I love you and I know that I've found in you a friend for life!!❤ Rajeshji @rajesh_khattar, Vibha, Swatiji, Sumit - It doesnt get any better than you! You have all been the best team to work with. I have learnt so much more from just sharing screen space with you. Thank you for the lessons and the memories🙏🏻" Kushal Tandon Wrote … "Today is the last telecast of beyhadh ,so leaving and not knowing what's on the other side of the door could be one's greatest fear ,but not when the last 1 year has been a beautiful journey called BEYHADH !!" Beyhadh Got 'Beyhadh' Love For Kushal "That bestowed upon me BEYHADH appreciation n BEYHADH love❤ this journey could be coming to an end 🙈but BEYHADH shall belong to me in ways that will only bring out gratitude and love in me in all that I do even in the future .." Kushal Thanks Jennifer & Aneri "Thank you all who have been a part of this magical journey, the memories we created shall always be BEYHADH special to me 🙏🏼✨ @vajanianeri ur a bundle of talent , at 24 ur there , long way to go .. M so lucky to 've worked with a talent like you ,@jenniferwinget1 maya maya m bad with compliments but no one could ve played better Maya then you , you made grey look white ..." Kushal Feels Lucky To Be Loved By Jennifer In Reel! "And I was lucky or I can say arjun was lucky to be loved by such a gorgeous looking girl even that was jus for 12 hrs 🤣in reel..... @summitbhardwaj u came as a reel brother but now ur a real one" Kushal Thanks Others " ....@rajesh_khattar brother love and respect ,love u All @kavita_ghai @vibha_bhagat @rakshit_wahi_official @swaragshah thanku @sonytvofficial #danish Khan @vj7861 @ameeta8384 for making me a part of beyhadh ......lots of love beyhadh love ❤#grattiude#love#beyhadh#arjun." Aneri Shared A Note… "Well i have no videos nd no photos like jeni and kushi! All i have to tell ul is! Thankyouu for loving Nd Hating saanjh nd Aneri! This entire yr has been a roller coster ride for me especially! Thankyou soo muchhhhh! Main dil main aatii hu samaj main nahi!!!;)"





In the last episode, we saw Maya giving birth to a baby girl, and running away with the baby! Saanjh and Arjun somehow manage to find Maya. After a drama, Maya shoots herself and reveals to Arjun that she needed to die to prove her mad love for him. Arjun gets emotional, kisses Maya's forehead and cries, while Maya breathes her last!

We hope the makers will be 'Beyhadh' back with Season 2!