Beyhadh's Kavita Ghai Talks About Her Bond With Jennifer Winget; Says She Sees Her Daughter In Jenny

Kavita Ghai and Jennifer Winget became close post their show Beyhadh. The duo share great bond and are often seen clicking pictures or partying together with family/friends. Recently, when Kavita was asked about her bond with Jennifer, she said that although Kavita played mother in the show, Jennifer is her senior in the industry as she is in the industry more than a decade. She added that she sees her daughter in her as her daughters stay away from her.

The actress was quoted by India-Forums as saying, "Honestly, I don't even know how and when our bond grew so strong. Jenny shares the same sun sign as my younger daughter and I know the traits of a Gemini and I know when to talk to her and when to let her be. I did just that. I didn't pester her like other co-actors. I gave her the space and talked only when it was necessary. I feel Jennifer is very different, not like a lot of other leading actresses who have a huge group of friends. Jennifer has a close-knit circle and she is not that social. I am very friendly and make many friends but she always asks me to choose the people I trust and talk to."

Kavita also revealed that Jennifer calls her as 'mom' or 'K'. She hopes that their bond remains same forever.

Shehnaaz Gill, Hina Khan, Erica Fernandes, Jennifer Winget, Surbhi Chandna- Meet The Parama Sundari's Of TV (Photos)

Karanvir Sharma & Debattama Saha Win Big At Universal India Awards 2021

She further added, "I played her mother in the show but in reality, she is my senior and have been in the industry for more than a decade. I got to learn a lot of things from her. My daughters are away from me and thus I see my daughter in her. She still calls me 'mom' but whenever she has to put across something strongly, she addresses me as 'K'. She would like 'K, here you are wrong'. I love her and I hope the bond remains the same."