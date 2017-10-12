 »   »   » BB 11: After Zubair Khan, Now Akash Dadlani Fakes His Identity; Vishal Dadlani Hits Back At Akash!

Bigg Boss 11 contestants never fail to be in news. Recently, there were reports that Zubair Khan is faking his identity and using Haseena Parkar/Dawood Ibrahim's name(s) to gain publicity! Later, Zubair clarified that he has no connection with the underworld and does not belong to the Dawood or Haseena Parkar's family.
Now, Akash Dadlani is faking his identity. Read on to know more. . .
Akash Dadlani Fakes His Identity!
In last night's episode, he revealed that he's Vishal Dadlani's dead brother's son and even said that they are very close!
Vishal Dadlani Hits Back At Akash!
Puneesh Sharma and Vikas Gupta were seen discussing about the same with him. But, now the musician, Vishal Dadlani, has hit back at him and clarified that he doesn't even know Akash!
Vishal Wrote. . .
Vishal took to Twitter and shared a note with caption, "This is for all at @BiggBoss and for the people who watch it."
Vishal's Message
The note read: "Some dude on Bigg Boss claims to be related to me. I checked and he is, but quite a distance. I don't know him, apart from his having texted me asking for work, a few times."
Akash Has To Earn His Place!
"With respect, I won't work with someone just because they happen to have the same surname as I do. Even if he was my "dead brothers' son", as is claimed, he'd have to work his way up, and earn his place."