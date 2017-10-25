 »   »   » Bigg Boss 11: Arshi Khan Exposed: Arshi Is Faking Her Identity & Has 10 Cases Against Her!

Recently, we saw Bigg Boss 11 contestants, Zubair Khan and Akash Dadlani faking their identities. It seems that Arshi Khan is also faking her identity!

Arshi Khan is not only grabbing limelight inside the Bigg Boss house, but outside the house as well. Actress-model Gehana Vasisth told a website that Arshi Khan is faking everything and has 10 criminal cases pending against her! Read on . . .