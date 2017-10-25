 »   »   » Bigg Boss 11: Arshi Khan Exposed: Arshi Is Faking Her Identity & Has 10 Cases Against Her!

Recently, we saw Bigg Boss 11 contestants, Zubair Khan and Akash Dadlani faking their identities. It seems that Arshi Khan is also faking her identity!
Arshi Khan is not only grabbing limelight inside the Bigg Boss house, but outside the house as well. Actress-model Gehana Vasisth told a website that Arshi Khan is faking everything and has 10 criminal cases pending against her! Read on . . .
Gehana was quoted as saying, "Since I am also from Bhopal, from where Arshi Khan comes from, I can tell you that Arshi Khan is over 32 years old, but she has claimed to be only 27 years of age."
"She has reduced her age by over 5 years, because I happen to know her from her school days," Gehana even adds that Arshi is married to a 50-year-old man!
"She has also faked her educational qualifications while applying for Bigg Boss 11 and I have proof of the same."
Gehana wonders as to how the channel and the Bigg Boss makers selected such a contestant who has been faking all her life!
Gehana further added, "Forget about having sex with Afridi, Arshi Khan has never met him face to face or even spoken to him on the phone even once in her life time." After the news broke, Shahid Afridi immediately blocked her on Twitter.
Gehana says that Arshi has over 10 criminal cases pending against her - two cases in Pakistan, four cases in Maharashtra and another four cases in the rest of the country. About four of these are related to insulting the Indian and Pakistani flags by painting them (flags) on her nude body.