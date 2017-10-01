 »   »   » Bigg Boss 11 House Is Colourful & Vibrant; You Must Have A Look At Underground Jail!

Bigg Boss 11 has hit the television screens today (October 1). The CEO of the show, Raj Nayak gave us a sneak peek of the house. Here is the detailed design of the Bigg Boss 11 house. Read on...

This season, the house's design has been changed. The house looks more colourful and vibrant. The house is designed by filmmaker and art director Omung Kumar and his wife, (who is a designer) Vanita. The duo along with the team (consisting of 200 members) worked for around 55 days to design the house. The house is designed keeping 'vaastu' in mind.

Living Area As we revealed earlier, the Bigg Boss house has been themed around pop art. The living area looks like a comic strip, has faces all over the walls. The walls has colourful buttons and framed black-and-white drawings and sketches. Garden Area The garden area has lush lawn. Apart from the lawn, the garden area has colourful cushions and tables, wooden benches, gym and mini pool. It also has a smoking area at the extreme corner of the garden. Kitchen & Dining Area The kitchen has a cafe like set-up. This time, the kitchen has a round dining table. To give it a comic world feel, a lot of mirror work and pop art have been done on the walls of the area. Bedroom Area The bedroom area has eight double beds, which means the contestants have to share their beds! Like last season, the bed does not have drawers and hence has to keep their belongings outside the bedroom. Washroom/Bathroom Not just the garden area, the house also has greenery inside the house, i.e., in the bathroom area. It has artificial grass. The grass and floors also covered with bushy plants and flowers. There are two separate bathrooms and toilets, and also a white Jacuzzi. Confession Room This time the confession room has been given a retro touch. It has a huge car-shaped red recliner. Underground Jail As we revealed earlier, the house has an underground jail with a dirty washroom and three uncomfortable beds. Omung Says… Omung was quoted by the leading daily as saying, "Makers wanted me to design a jail as dirty as the one in my film Sarbjit, where Randeep Hooda's character stayed. So, I have taken the inspiration from there."

(Image Source: Colors TV)