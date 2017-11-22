 »   »   » Bigg Boss 11: SHOCKING! Dennis Wants To Break Up With Bandgi On TV; Says Her Father Was Hospitalised

Bandgi Kalra and Puneesh Sharma's romance in the Bigg Boss 11 house has become the hot topic of discussion. Recently, there were reports that her father was hospitalised and family was upset seeing her extreme PDA in the house.

But, Bandgi's brother has denied it. This is not all! It is even said that her landlord has thrown her out of the Mumbai house. Bandgi's PDA has not only disturbed contestants, fan and family, but also her boyfriend, Dennis Nagpal.

Bandgi’s Allegations It has to be recalled that Bandgi had revealed as to how traumatic her past relationship was. She had also said that her boyfriend was ready to share her with someone else! Dennis Say That Her Allegation Is Baseless and False! But in a recent interview with Cinespeaks, Dennis revealed that he is shocked and upset about the whole issue. He had already called-off his relationship with Bandgi. He also clarified that her allegation (that he wanted to share with somebody else) is absolutely false and baseless. Dennis Is Upset With Bandgi He adds, "Despite Salman sir questioning her closeness towards Puneesh, there was no sign of any guilt or awkwardness on her face. I am really surprised as to how can one resort to such means for gaining popularity or to be in the headlines. She will soon realise her doings." Dennis Wonders How Bandgi Changed After Entering BB House "Before entering the Bigg Boss house, she wasn't like this at all. I really cannot figure out how she has changed in just 8-9 weeks. In fact, while joining the Bigg Boss house, she had given her Instagram and Facebook credentials to me and also had a video chat with me." Dennis Feels Puneesh & Bandgi Are Just Physically Attracted "I am really wondering how will she face everyone once she comes out of the Bigg Boss house." Dennis feels they are just physically attracted towards each other and are faking their love paradise. Bandgi’s Father Was Indeed Hospitalised! When asked if Bandgi's father was hospitalised, he said, "Yes! Her father was recently hospitalised as he had blood pressure issues. Her whole family is issuing statements of they being not affected by all these things." Bandgi’s Landlord Wants Her To Vacate Her Flat! "But, deep down, there is a sense of anger and disrespect for her whole family. In fact, her landlord too has decided to vacate her from the flat where she currently resides in Mumbai." Dennis Wants To Break Up With Bandgi On TV! When asked whether he would confront Bandgi, Dennis said, "I really don't want to confront her. If at all I get a call from Bigg Boss team, I may probably confront her and return back all the gifts and long letters she wrote to me. The audience too will come to know of all her doings and why she is suddenly behaving like this."

Bigg Boss 11: Benafsha Lashes Out At Priyank; Clarifies That She Didn't Do Anything For Footage!