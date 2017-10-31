 »   »   » Kapil Sharma Visits Shirdi With Girlfriend Ginni Chatrath & The Pictures Are Going Viral!

Kapil Sharma VISITS Shirdi with GF Ginni Chatrath | FilmiBeat

Kapil Sharma is back in the news again! The actor-comedian, who was hitting headlines for his fight with Sunil Grover, recently visited Shirdi with his girlfriend, Ginni Chatrath.

Apparently, Kapil offered prayers at Shirdi to seek blessings for his upcoming film, Firangi; and the pictures are going viral. Firangi's director, Rajiev Dhingra, also accompanied Kapil and Ginni to the temple.

Amitabh Bachchan Wishes Kapil Kapil's upcoming film, Firangi, is all set to hit the theatres on November 24. The host of Kaun Banega Crorepati 9, Amitabh Bachchan,‏ wished Kapil on Twitter, " T 2592 - And this the first film as Producer for Kapil Sharma .. all good wishes .." (In Pic: Kapil Sharma & Ginni Chatrath In Shirdi) Kapil & Ginni Earlier, there were rumours that Kapil and Ginni have parted ways. But Kapil's close friend had confirmed that they are very much together. Also, these pictures are evidence that Kapil and Ginni haven't parted ways. (In Pic: Kapil Sharma at Shirdi) Kapil & Sunil Fight Recently, during the trailer launch of Firangi, Kapil had clarified that he had never fought with Sunil Grover and his fight was with Chandan Prabhakar. (In Pic: Kapil Sharma at Shirdi) Kapil’s Girlfriend, Ginni But, when Kapil was asked about Ginni, he refused to open up by saying, "I haven't opened up this much as yet, that I will speak about this." (In Pic: Kapil Sharma at Shirdi) Kapil On Sa Re Ga Ma Pa Li’l Champs 2017 Finale Kapil was recently seen promoting his upcoming film on Sa Re Ga Ma Pa Li'l Champs 2017 finale. He had also performed along with Bharti Singh. (In Pic: Firangi Poster)

