 »   »   » The Great Indian Laughter Challenge: Mallika Dua, Zakir Khan & Hussain Dalal Fired From The Show!

Star Plus launched The Great Indian Laughter Challenge (TGILC) on September 30. The show is judged by Bollywood actor, Akshay Kumar. Mallika Dua, Zakir Khan and Hussain Dalal are seen as mentors.
Now, there are reports that the three mentors have been fired from the show, the reason being low TRPs. Read on to know more . . .
Mallika, Zakir & Hussain Replaced
Apparently, the three mentors (Mallika, Zakir and Hussain) are replaced by Bollywood's funny man Sajid Khan and actor Shreyas Talpade.
Reason For Replacement
A source associated with the project was quoted by Mid-Day as saying, "The last few seasons were a big draw. But, this season didn't kick off on a great note. The makers arrived at the decision after seeing the dismal TRPs (TV rating)."
Shreyas & Sajid On The Show
The replacements were made after several brainstorming sessions between the production house and the channel. The source further added, "The team went ahead with Sajid and Shreyas only after it was green-lit by Akshay. Shreyas was signed on Saturday and Sajid completed the paperwork last evening."
The Producer Thanks Zakir, Hussain & Mallika
The producer, Ashvini Yardi was quoted as saying, "We would like to thank mentors Zakir Khan, Mallika Dua and Hussain Dalal for giving us our final contestants. We now move from mentors to judges Sajid Khan and Shreyas Talpade."
The Great Indian Laughter Challenge
The show featuring Zakir, Hussain and Mallika will air over the Diwali weekend, while Sajid and Shreyas' episodes will start airing from October 28.