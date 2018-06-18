 »   »   »  Armaan Kohli's GF Says There's NO Chance Of Reconciliation With Him; Wants To Get His Tattoo Removed

Related Articles
The ex-Bigg Boss contestant Armaan Kohli was arrested and produced at the Bandra court recently for assaulting his girlfriend, Neeru Randhawa. But, Neeru withdrew the case which shocked many.
In an interview to TOI, Neeru reveals as to why she withdrew the case and whether there is a chance of reconciliation with Armaan.
Why Neeru Withdrew The Case?
When asked as to why she suddenly withdrew the case, she told the leading daily, "Everyone is assuming that I withdrew the case following a monetary settlement. I didn't want him jailed, primarily because of his parents."
Her Motive Was To Tell All The Women (Victims) To Not Feel Scared
She further adds, "My motive was to tell all the women, who are victims of abuse, to not feel scared. If they seek help, they will get justice just like me. So, I don't want any woman to feel discouraged after seeing me withdraw the case; I did so only after my conditions were met."
About Neeru’s Monetary Settlement
"As far as rumours of a monetary settlement are concerned, they are not true at all. I come from a financially sound family, and my reasons were different. To begin with, I am a British citizen and it won't be viable for me to travel from London to India for the hearings. So, I asked for a compensation to cover the damage I have incurred, including being out of work for three years."
Armaan Warned By The Court
"Also, Armaan has been put on caution by the court, which means that if he repeats the offence, he will be put behind bars. He has also been asked to do charity for the visually challenged people and children. As far as I am concerned, I have raised my voice against the abuse meted out by him."
The Ex-Bigg Boss Contestant Gave A Written Apology To Neeru
Neeru confirms that Armaan had given her a written apology. He had also settled her loss of income (as he didn't allow her to work for a few years). She hopes that this experience has taught him a lesson.
Armaan Is A Closed Chapter; Neeru Wants To Take Off His Tattoo
She had got his name tattooed when she was in love with him, but now she wants to take it off and be free of all the negativity. She further adds that there is no chance of getting back to Armaan and he is a closed chapter for her.
Neeru’s Future Plans
When asked as to what are her future plans are, Neeru told the leading daily, "I am already in talks for some styling and fashion projects. So, I will be shuttling between Mumbai, London and Dubai. I feel relaxed, because I have achieved what I wanted to."
