 »   »   »  Bigg Boss 11’s BFFs Hina Khan, Luv Tyagi & Priyank Sharma Reunite; Share Fun Moments!

Hina, Priyank & Luv Reunite

Although earlier, Hina met Luv and Priyank separately, fans were eagerly waiting for the trio to reunite. Well, they didn't leave their fans disappointed. Recently, Hina was in Delhi and she made sure to meet her best buddies in the Bigg Boss house Luv Tyagi and Priyank Sharma, this time together!

PriLuvIna Share Fun Moments!

We are sure that Bigg Boss 11 fans have been waiting for this moment! Finally, the trio, Luv Tyagi, Hina Khan and Priyank Sharma reunited and shared pictures and videos on their social media accounts.

Priyank & Hina Tease Luv

In a video, Hina Khan was seen recording a video, where she and Priyank were seen teasing Luv Tyagi for his new hairstyle. Well, this reminded us of Bigg Boss 11 days, where the trio used to tease each other the same way for one or the other reason.

Priyank & Luv Busy Watching Movie

In another video, Priyank and Luv were seen having food and watching a movie. They were so busy watching and binging that they weren't aware of Hina shooting a video. As soon as Luv saw Hina shooting the video, he stopped eating, while Priyank remained undisturbed!

Luv & Priyank

Hina captioned the video, "Can you it. He's watching Judai." - (sic) Priyank also shared a picture snapped with Luv on his Instagram story and captioned it as ‘I love you @luvtya6i'! - (sic)