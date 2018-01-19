 »   »   » VIRAL PIC: Bigg Boss 11’s Shilpa Shinde Does A POLE DANCE With Vikas Gupta; Hina Khan To Be Roasted!

Shilpa Performs Pole Dance With Vikas

We had also reported that the Shilpa and Vikas will be seen doing a mike drop challenge. Now, a picture of Shilpa performing a pole dance with Vikas has gone viral! (Image Source: Twitter)

Shilpa & Vikas

A source was quoted by Mid-day as saying, "During the Wheel Task in the show, Shilpa Shinde had to perform pole dance and host Balraj Syal requested Vikas to become the pole. Shilpa without a second thought made the most of the moment and shook her legs." (Image Source: Twitter)

Shilpa & Vikas Enjoy

Apparently, even Vikas was nominated for the wheel task and he too, got the same task! Balraj requested Shilpa to become the pole and she obliged! Both Shilpa and Vikas seemed to have enjoyed the task as much as the audience present on the sets, loved watching them dance! (Image Source: Twitter)

Hina Khan To Be Roasted on The Show!

It has to be recalled that Hina Khan didn't shoot for the show as she wanted to be with her family. Hence, there are rumours that there will be a spoof on her on the show.

Hina Khan

As we all know, Hina Khan's designer dresses (and over 100 night suits) were in news. Apparently, the anchors of the show will be seen roasting her on her designer clothes and night suits.

Asha Negi & Dipika Kakar To Roast Shilpa & Akash!

We had also reported that Dipika Kakar will be seen playing Akash Dadlani. It is said that her acts left everyone in splits. According to sources, Vikas was so impressed with Dipika (her act) that he got up and hugged her! Asha Negi will be enacting Shilpa Shinde. (Image Source: Twitter)