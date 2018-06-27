 »   »   »  Ex-Bigg Boss Contestant Sofia Hayat Raises The Heat In Blue Bikini (See Pics)

Related Articles
- Sofia Hayat Gives It Back To A Troll Who Asked Her For Her ‘Booking Rate For One Night’!
- Armaan Kohli’s Bigg Boss Inmate Sofia Hayat Makes SHOCKING Statements About Him!
- Sofia Hayat Reveals How Her Husband Tried To Sell Wedding Ring & Rolex Watch Given By Her!
- Ex-Bigg Boss Contestant Sofia Hayat Says Her Husband Raped Her, She Is Recuperating From The Loss!
- Sofia Hayat Kicks Her Husband Out Of House, Calls Him A Liar & The Father Of Lies, Loses Her Baby!
- Bigg Boss 11: Like Seriously?? Sofia Hayat Wants Akash Dadlani To WIN The Show!
- Nakuul Mehta, Anuj Sachdeva, Roopal Tyagi & Others Speak About Ban On Condom Ads During Prime Time
- #Padmavati Controversy: Karan Patel, Aly Goni & Other TV Stars Support Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Film!
- TV Snippets: Dance Plus 3 & India’s Best Judwaah Winners; Sunil Grover Turns Billa Sharabi & More...
- Ex-Bigg Boss Contestant Sofia Hayat Gets Intimate With Husband Vlad In Her New Music Video
- FAIRYTALE Wedding! Sofia Hayat Gets Married To Vlad Stanescu In A Grand Wedding Ceremony (PICS)
- Bigg Boss 10: Too Much! Sofia Hayat Makes Shocking Revelations On Salman Khan; Calls Him Biased!
Ex-Bigg Boss Contestant Sofia Hayat in one controversial television actress who knows how to stay in news! Recently, the actress was in news as she was trolled by a hater, who asked her 'booking rate for one night'. She had given it back to the pervert who sent indecent messages. She was also in news for making a shocking statement on her Bigg Boss inmate, Armaan Kohli, who was arrested for accusing his girlfriend. Now, the actress is back in news!
Recently, the actress had shared a few pictures of herself in a blue bikini. The actress had revealed that she is working hard to attain perfect curves.
Sofia Hayat Sizzles In A Blue Bikini
Sharing a picture, the former Bigg Boss contestant wrote, "Working progress. I still have 4kg to lose..but then 80% of that went straight to my bottom." - (sic)
The Actress Is Getting Back To Shape
It has to be recalled that Sofia, who married Vlad Stanescu on April 24, 2017, parted ways with him a couple of months ago. The actress had also suffered miscarriage. Post the unfortunate incident, the actress is seen spending time all alone - she has been exploring new places, meeting new people and getting back to shape!
Sofia On Her Body
Instead of dwelling on her loss, the actress has decided to make things happy for her! Sharing a picture, the actress wrote, "My body after miscarriage..I do love my beautiful body for all it has gone through..expecting a child..then losing it...then being a shape I had never been..remembering that it is this shape because of losing a baby...but I still love it..I do..because my body has done so much for me every day..." - (sic)
The Former Bigg Boss Contestant Has Shed Extra Kilos
Post miscarriage, the actress has shed extra kilos! She shared a couple more pictures and wrote, "It is hot up here" - (sic), and "No comment." - (sic)
Prince Narula Says Chemistry Between Him & Yuvika Choudhary Has Helped Them Grow Stronger & Closer
For all the buzzing scoop from the world of entertainment, Subscribe to Filmibeat.