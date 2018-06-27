English
Ex-Bigg Boss Contestant Sofia Hayat Raises The Heat In Blue Bikini (See Pics)

Posted By:
    Ex-Bigg Boss Contestant Sofia Hayat in one controversial television actress who knows how to stay in news! Recently, the actress was in news as she was trolled by a hater, who asked her 'booking rate for one night'. She had given it back to the pervert who sent indecent messages. She was also in news for making a shocking statement on her Bigg Boss inmate, Armaan Kohli, who was arrested for accusing his girlfriend. Now, the actress is back in news!

    Recently, the actress had shared a few pictures of herself in a blue bikini. The actress had revealed that she is working hard to attain perfect curves.

    Sofia Hayat Sizzles In A Blue Bikini

    Sharing a picture, the former Bigg Boss contestant wrote, "Working progress. I still have 4kg to lose..but then 80% of that went straight to my bottom." - (sic)

    The Actress Is Getting Back To Shape

    It has to be recalled that Sofia, who married Vlad Stanescu on April 24, 2017, parted ways with him a couple of months ago. The actress had also suffered miscarriage. Post the unfortunate incident, the actress is seen spending time all alone - she has been exploring new places, meeting new people and getting back to shape!

    Sofia On Her Body

    Instead of dwelling on her loss, the actress has decided to make things happy for her! Sharing a picture, the actress wrote, "My body after miscarriage..I do love my beautiful body for all it has gone through..expecting a child..then losing it...then being a shape I had never been..remembering that it is this shape because of losing a baby...but I still love it..I do..because my body has done so much for me every day..." - (sic)

    The Former Bigg Boss Contestant Has Shed Extra Kilos

    Post miscarriage, the actress has shed extra kilos! She shared a couple more pictures and wrote, "It is hot up here" - (sic), and "No comment." - (sic)

    Story first published: Wednesday, June 27, 2018, 15:18 [IST]
