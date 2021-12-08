Sofia Hayat Clarifies She Didn't Attend Rakhi Sawant's Wedding Virtually; Slams Bigg Boss & Calls It Fake

Rakhi Sawant has been hitting the headlines, especially about her wedding with Ritesh. The couple is currently seen in Bigg Boss 15. However, many of them are not ready to believe that Ritesh is her husband and feel that she is faking it! Also, there are several reports in a section of media which claimed that ex-Bigg Boss contestant Sofia Hayat has attended Rakhi's wedding virtually. However, now the controversial actress has clarified that she neither attended the wedding nor has she met Rakhi's husband.

Sofia was quoted by TOI as saying, "I never attended Rakhi's marriage. I have never met her husband personally. It's a fake statement going around about me."



About claims that Rakhi's husband is fake, she said that people shouldn't judge Rakhi or her marriage. She said that people who are calling Rakhi's husband fake are watching Bigg Boss, which itself is a fake as the makers make people fight in the show.

She said, "The only thing I am happy to say is that people should not judge Rakhi or her marriage. And if people think that her marriage is fake, then they are watching Bigg Boss. Bigg Boss is fake. The show has only one agenda and that is to entertain and if that includes lying about something they will do it. If the viewers are upset and think that it is fake then they shouldn't watch it. What sort of show is Bigg Boss? They make people fight, they ask people to initiate a fight. So no one should judge her. If they are doing this to get headlines, then it is working for Bigg Boss. It is not anything factual."

Sofia supported Rakhi and said that she always respect her and if she is doing this for entertainment, then she is doing the right job, as people are being entertained and she is an entertainer. She concluded by saying, "If it is real or not real. Who cares?"