 »   »   » FINALLY, Kapil Sharma Shoots For A Promo; His New Show Inspired From The Hollywood Squares!

Sharing this picture a fan club (@KapilFans) wrote, "#Exclusive : @KapilSharmaK9 Shooting for Promo 😍 #NewShow #KapilSharma KAPIL SHARMA IS BACK."

Sharing a couple of pictures another fan club (@kapilfcmumbai) wrote, "@KapilSharmaK9 shooting for Promo ❤ RT If You are Excited 😁 #NewShow #KapilSharma @SonyTV."

Kapil’s New Show Is Not A Comedy Show!

Going by the above pictures, it looks like the show is all about a common man's struggle. It is being said that Kapil's new show is not a comedy show!

Kapil’s New Show Inspired From The Hollywood Squares

If reports are to be believed, Kapil's upcoming show is inspired from the American game show, The Hollywood Squares. In the game show revolves around two contestants who play tic-tac-toe to win prizes and cash.

Sunil Will Not Join Kapil!

Regarding the cast of the show, it is said that Kapil's friend and co-actor, Sunil Grover will not be joining him, but the remaining cast of The Kapil Sharma Show will be part of the series. There might be some new additions as well.

Kapil & Makers Planning For A Bigger & Better Show!

The title of the show is yet to be finalised. It is being said that the Kapil and the makers are working hard to make the show, bigger and better!