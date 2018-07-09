 »   »   »  Kashmira On Govinda-Sunita & Krushna Tiff: Krushna Is Caught In The Middle Of An Unreasonable Couple

Is Kashmira Upset As Family Matter Is Brought In Public?

When asked as to whether Kashmira is upset as the family matter is brought in open, she was quoted by HT as saying, "I'm not upset with anyone anymore. It's a waste of my time. You can only argue with reasonable people."

Regarding Kashmira’s Tweet

"If I tweeted or posted something last year, why didn't they clear this with me then, instead of bringing it up a year later and dragging Krushna into it. I'm a logical woman and won't resort to washing dirty linen in public. I have enemies that I don't care about."

‘I Can’t Live My Life According To Anyone Else’s Schedule’

When asked what she has to say about Sunita's statement that there is no scope of reconciliation this time, she said, "That's her decision and it'll change according to her mood. I can't live my life according to anyone else's schedule. I'm busy with my two small kids besides directing my film."

‘Krushna Is Caught In The Middle Of An Unreasonable Couple’

Krushna changed his stand and later said that it is his wife's fault and she has to apologise to mami (Sunita). When asked as to whether Kashmira confront Krushna as to why he changed his stand, she said, "Krushna is caught in the middle of an unreasonable couple (Govinda and wife) and his strong wife."

Kashmira Reveals

"I stand by him only because I know he has to take a stand for his family even if they are wrong. He told me that he has been hassled by them and that Govinda is angry because Krushna had earlier said that Sunita was wrong."

‘He’s Being Pressurised By Someone To Say This’

"He's being pressurised by someone to say this, or else why would Krushna want to look like a spineless person just ten days after saying that I was not at fault. I feel bad for him, as he wants to side with them as they are his blood."

Kashmira Reacts To Sunita’s Statement!

Sunita had said that she wouldn't attend Kashmira and Krushna's kids' birthday because of their behaviour, regarding the same Kashmira says, "I have no idea what behaviour she is talking about."

Sunita & Govinda Didn’t Come To See Their Kids In The Hospital

"Our kids were born last year (June) and they never came to see them in the hospital, not even when one of my kids was fighting for his life. They were not a part of that struggle, so why drag my kids into this unhealthy environment now?"

Is The Fight Affecting Their Marriage?

When asked as to whether this family drama is affecting her marriage, Kashmira says that nothing would affect her marriage. She adds that she and Krushna have been through hell and back in the last two years.

‘I Want To Bring Up My Boys In A World With No Hatred’

The actress was quoted by the leading daily as saying, "We have a new family and I want to bring up my boys in a world with no hatred. They may grow up not knowing a couple of family members but I think I am ok with that now."