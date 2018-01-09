 »   »   » Wedding Bells! Are Prince Narula & Yuvika Choudhary Already ENGAGED?

Bigg Boss Ex WINNER Prince Narula getting MARRIED to Yuvika Chaudhary | FilmiBeat

Prince Narula and Yuvika Choudhary met each other in the Bigg Boss 9 house. The couple were spotted together on many occasions and people have been making speculations about their relationship.

Recently, they made their relationship official. Prince had said in a statement, "I had done few reality shows before I met Yuvika and have heard people say that couples on reality shows do not work. But if your love is true then your relationship will work and you can spend the rest of your life with her." The latest we hear is the couple are already engaged and will get hitched soon!

Prince & Yuvika Already ENGAGED According to Tellychakkar report, "Prince and Yuvika are already engaged. Yuvika was hand-fasted by Prince in the month of February last year (2017)." Prince & Yuvika’s SECRET Engagement! "It was a close-knit affair and only selected family members were involved. The betrothal took place, not in a fancy hotel, but at their place." The roka ceremony took place on Valentine's Day, last year (February 14, 2017). Yuvika Is Seen Blushing! Also, in a video that is doing rounds on social media, Yuvika and Prince are seen blushing, when Kishwer asks Yuvika to show her hand as she got to know something about her that happened during Valentine's day. (Watch the video at the end of the sliders) Prince & Yuvika To Get Married Soon! There are also reports that the couple are getting hitched in April and May! A source was quoted by the website as saying, "The dates aren't finalized yet however it is sure that the wedding will occur amidst the summer wedding season." Prince Denies Secret Engagement Rumours! But Prince and Yuvika both denied the engagement rumours. Prince told the website, "No it's not true. We'll do it soon. We'll tell the whole world once we plan to get engaged. I'm a Punjabi I won't do it so secretly. I'll do it in front of the whole world with much fanfare." Yuvika Denies Secret Engagement Rumours! Yuvika too, echoed the same. She was quoted as saying, "Who told you this? The day the engagement will happen, it will be everywhere that's for sure." Prince Is Too EXCITED! Regarding the wedding speculations, Prince said, "Yes, most likely", while Yuvika has a different say on this. She said, "Prince has been saying this since day one. He is just too excited about it." She further added that the dates are not confirmed yet and the whole will know when they lock the dates! Vikas Gupta’s Claims About Prince & Yuvika Were RIGHT! It has to be recalled that Vikas Gupta was seen discussing about Prince and Yuvika's marriage in the Bigg Boss house. He had said that claimed that Yuvika and Prince are planning to get married either by the end of 2017 or next year. But Yuvika had denied Vikas' claims! Well, now we know, Vikas was right!

