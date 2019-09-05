English
    Rashmi Jha Kisses Krissann Barretto In Ace Of Space 2; Krissann Irritated!

    By
    |

    Vikas Gupta's show Ace Of Space 2 which is being aired on MTV, has been in news since its inception. Recently, the show was in news as Krissann Barretto had asthma attack while performing a task as another contestant Baseer Ali kept throwing water continuously on her face. Also, Deepak Thakur quit the show as he suffered a major shoulder injury. Now, the show is yet again hitting headlines for a couple of reasons!

    As per Spotboye report, Rashmi Jha kissed Krissann on her lips while the cameras were very much on. A source told the entertainment portal, "Rashmi had said it aloud before the scene in question that she would kiss Krissann in one of the frames while they were supposed to only cheat it. And kiss Rashmi did!"

    Well, looks like Rashmi got a bit carried away while getting close to Krissann. Apparently, Krissann was taken aback and seemed irritated with Rashmi's behaviour.

    Also, in the room when Rashmi tried to get close to Krissann. It was clear that the former was pulling Krissann's leg and was enjoying as Kaisi Yeh Yaariyan actress didn't like her being over-friendly. It seems that Krissann was went on saying that she would like to leave the show.

    Also, in one of the recent episodes of the show, Baseer was seen confessing his feelings for Lucinda Nicholas. He even asked her, if he is her boyfriend now. Also, the proposal was soon sealed with a kiss! Well, after watching this, we wonder if the show has got new lovebirds after Divya Agarwal and Varun Dhawan (in Season 1).

    Story first published: Thursday, September 5, 2019, 17:08 [IST]
