TRP Toppers (Online): Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai Jumps To No. 1 Spot; Bepanah Pyaarr At 4th Spot
The online TRP ratings for Week 32 are out. While Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai has jumped to the first spot, its spin-off Yeh Rishtey Hain Pyaar Ke has also seen improvement. Yeh Un Dinon Ki Baat Hai and Yeh Hai Mohabatein have witnessed drop. The Kapil Sharma Show is still struggling to return to the TRP chart.
Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai & Yeh Rishtey Hain Pyaar Ke
Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai and its spin-off Yeh Rishtey Hain Pyaar Ke have witnessed the jump. While the former has occupied the first spot with 33.0 points, YRHPK is at the third spot with 31.1 points.
Kasautii Zindagii Kay & Bepanah Pyaar
While Kasautii Zindagii Kay is at the second place with 32.3 points, Bepanah Pyaar has managed to occupy the fourth place with 27.7 points.
Yeh Hai Mohobbatein & Yeh Un Dinon Ki Baat Hai
Yeh Hai Mohobbatein and Yeh Un Dinon Ki Baat Hai have managed to occupy the fifth and sixth spots with 25.7 and 23.0 points, respectively.
Kulfi Kumar Bajewala & Kundali Bhagya
Kulfi Kumar Bajewala has occupied the seventh spot followed by Kundali Bhagya (at the eighth place). The shows have managed to get 21.0 and 18.1 points, respectively.
Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah and Tujhse Hai Raabta
Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah has dropped to the ninth spot with 17.0 points. Tujhse Hai Raabta has dropped one spot down to the tenth position. The show has managed to get 15.5 points.
Top 10 shows (Online)
1. Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai
2. Kasautii Zindagii Kay 2
3. Yeh Rishtey Hai Pyaar Ke
4. Bepanah Pyaarr
5. Yeh Hai Mohobbatein
6. Yeh Un Dinon Ki Baat Hai
7. Kulfi Kumar Bajewala
8. Kundali Bhagya
9. Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah
10. Tujhse Hai Raabta
