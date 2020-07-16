Aamna Sharif Birthday: Hina Khan, Mouni Roy, Arjun Bijlani & Others Wish Kasautii Actress
Aamna Sharif, who became a household name with her show Kahiin To Hoga, is currently seen playing the role of iconic role Komolika in Star Plus' Kasautii Zindagii Kay 2. The actress is ringing in her 38th birthday today (July 16). Her friends took to social media to wish the actress on her special day. In fact, Karishma Tanna, Arjun Bijlani, his wife Neha Swami and few others made a video call, sang happy birthday song and wished Aamna. The Kasautii actress was also seen cutting a cake at home. Take a look at how the actors wished the gorgeous Aamna on her special day.
Komolikas of Kasautii 2
Hina Khan shared a picture snapped with Aamna on her Instagram story and captioned it, "#ShineGurl Happiest BirthdayDarling @Aamnasharifofficial."
Arjun Wishes Aamna
Arjun Bijlani shared a collage and wrote, "Happy birthday rockstar. Have a super one . So much stress in the past few days but I pray that u have the best year ahead ahead.cant wait to have your ghar ka khana again . @aamnasharifofficial God bless you buddy. ❤️❤️❤️❤️."
Karishma Wishes The Birthday Girl
Karishma Tanna too shared a picture snapped with the birthday girl and wrote, "Happy happy birthday @aamnasharifofficial A very helpful soul,always so caring and loving 🥰 I am glad and relieved that I have a friend like you ❤️ Love you 😘 #love #birthday #potd."
Mouni Writes…
Mouni shared a few pictures and wrote, "Happy happy birthday boo! Your beauty calm and the forever smiling face makes the world a happier more peaceful place 🌻 Waiting for the endless tight hug and can't wait to have endless conversations & travels shopping tours food fests & dance to bolly songs together. Happy happiest birthday @aamnasharifofficial I love you, YOU ARE SO PRETTY it's UNREAL 🎂♥️🎈"
(Social media posts are not edited)
