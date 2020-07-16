Aamna Sharif Birthday: Hina Khan, Mouni Roy, Arjun Bijlani & Others Wish Kasautii Actress

Komolikas of Kasautii 2

Hina Khan shared a picture snapped with Aamna on her Instagram story and captioned it, "#ShineGurl Happiest BirthdayDarling @Aamnasharifofficial."

Arjun Wishes Aamna

Arjun Bijlani shared a collage and wrote, "Happy birthday rockstar. Have a super one . So much stress in the past few days but I pray that u have the best year ahead ahead.cant wait to have your ghar ka khana again . @aamnasharifofficial God bless you buddy. ❤️❤️❤️❤️."

Karishma Wishes The Birthday Girl

Karishma Tanna too shared a picture snapped with the birthday girl and wrote, "Happy happy birthday @aamnasharifofficial A very helpful soul,always so caring and loving 🥰 I am glad and relieved that I have a friend like you ❤️ Love you 😘 #love #birthday #potd."

Mouni Writes…

Mouni shared a few pictures and wrote, "Happy happy birthday boo! Your beauty calm and the forever smiling face makes the world a happier more peaceful place 🌻 Waiting for the endless tight hug and can't wait to have endless conversations & travels shopping tours food fests & dance to bolly songs together. Happy happiest birthday @aamnasharifofficial I love you, YOU ARE SO PRETTY it's UNREAL 🎂♥️🎈"