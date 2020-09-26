Kasautii Zindagii Kay 2: Parth Bids An Emotional Goodbye; Erica Thanks Fans For Loving Her As Prerna

KZK 2 Audience To Witness Happy Ending

The makers are planning a big surprise for the fans of Anurag-Prerna before pulling the plug. The audiences will witness a 'happy ending'. The show's antagonist Komolika, played by Aamna Sharif, will die on the show, and Anurag and Prerna will reunite after knowing the truth. Well, this certainly will leave millions of AnuPre fans happy, as the two have been separated for long.

Parth Thanks Everyone

Regarding the show's end, Parth says, "Kasautii Zindagii Kay has shaped me as an actor and as a human being. To Ekta Kapoor, To Star Plus, to the show, to my co-stars, and the incredible people who make it, thank you for giving me the finest life and work lessons I could have ever asked for. Thank you for giving me this chance 2 years ago. Without all of you, I wouldn't be the person I am today. It's rare to get a chance to be a part of something that's beautiful, historic, and incredible."

The Actor Thanks Fans

He further added, "And finally, to the fans, thank you for falling in love with Anurag Basu and supporting this show right through till the end. I'll miss this more than anything."

Erica Thanks Fans For Loving Her As Prerna Sharma

On the other hand, Erica Fernandes shared a few pictures from her latest photoshoot and thanked fans for loving her as Prerna Sharma. She also shared a few snippets as Prerna Sharma, which happens to be the character's dialogues.

Prerna Sharma’s Iconic Dialogues

Here are a few dialogues: "Dil hai dhadkay ga hi aur kantay ikhatta kar rahe ho toh ek din chubhengey bhi" and "Waqt ke hisaab se kaun chalta hai? machine chalti hai, Main toh apne dil ke hisaab se chalti hu."