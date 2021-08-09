    For Quick Alerts
      Anupam Shyam Funeral: Sanjay Mishra, Aditya Srivastava And Others Attend Last Rites Of Pratigya 2 Actor

      Popular actor Anupam Shyam, who was seen in Mann Ki Awaaz Pratigya 2, passed away on August 8, 2021, due to multiple organ failures. He was 63 and survived by his wife Savitri Shyam Ojha. His funeral took place today (August 9) at Shivadham Crematorium in Goregaon, Mumbai.

      Anupam Shyam's funeral was attended by his close friends from the industry Sanjay Mishra, Aditya Srivastava, Yashpal Sharma and many others. They paid their last respects to the Pratigya 2 actor at the crematorium.

      See Pictures:

      Anupam Shyam's demise indeed left the entire industry in deep shock. Shreyas Talpade, Tina Philip, Rajan Shahi, Kashmera Shah and many others mourned his demise on social media. The actor had been suffering from a kidney issue for a long time. His brother had also sought financial help from CINTAA.

      Talking about his filmi career, Anupam Shyam had featured in several Bollywood films like Lagaan, Pyaar To Hona Hi Tha, Paap, Dastak and so on. He had also acted in TV shows like Krishna Chali London, Mann Ki Awaaz Pratigya, Mann Ki Awaaz Pratigya 2 and so on.

      May his soul rest in peace!

      Story first published: Monday, August 9, 2021, 16:46 [IST]
      X