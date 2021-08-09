Anupam Shyam Funeral: Sanjay Mishra, Aditya Srivastava And Others Attend Last Rites Of Pratigya 2 Actor

Popular
actor
Anupam
Shyam,
who
was
seen
in
Mann
Ki
Awaaz
Pratigya
2,
passed
away
on
August
8,
2021,
due
to
multiple
organ
failures.
He
was
63
and
survived
by
his
wife
Savitri
Shyam
Ojha.
His
funeral
took
place
today
(August
9)
at
Shivadham
Crematorium
in
Goregaon,
Mumbai.
Anupam
Shyam's
funeral
was
attended
by
his
close
friends
from
the
industry
Sanjay
Mishra,
Aditya
Srivastava,
Yashpal
Sharma
and
many
others.
They
paid
their
last
respects
to
the
Pratigya
2
actor
at
the
crematorium.
Anupam
Shyam's
demise
indeed
left
the
entire
industry
in
deep
shock.
Shreyas
Talpade,
Tina
Philip,
Rajan
Shahi,
Kashmera
Shah
and
many
others
mourned
his
demise
on
social
media.
The
actor
had
been
suffering
from
a
kidney
issue
for
a
long
time.
His
brother
had
also
sought
financial
help
from
CINTAA.
Talking
about
his
filmi
career,
Anupam
Shyam
had
featured
in
several
Bollywood
films
like
Lagaan,
Pyaar
To
Hona
Hi
Tha,
Paap,
Dastak
and
so
on.
He
had
also
acted
in
TV
shows
like
Krishna
Chali
London,
Mann
Ki
Awaaz
Pratigya,
Mann
Ki
Awaaz
Pratigya
2
and
so
on.