Barrister Babu: Devoleena Bhattacharjee NOT Replacing Aurra Bhatnagar!

Sumeet Mittal Confirms Aurra Will Not Be Replaced

The producer of the show, Sumeet Mittal confirmed to TOI, "We haven't approached anyone and are not even considering any other artiste to step into the shoes of Aurra. We plan to continue with her, as there is a lot in the story to explore with her."

Aurra’s Mother On Devoleena Replacing Her Daughter In The Show!

When asked Aurra's mother, Deepti Bhatnagar was asked about the latest development of the show, i.e., about the replacement, she said that she wasn't aware of it as the production house hasn't informed anything about the same.

Aurra’s Mother Says…

She was quoted by TOI as saying, "We have also been hearing this rumour since a few days, but the production house hasn't informed us of any such development. I can't say about the future, but for now, Aurra will continue to be a part of the show."

Reports Of Barrister Babu Taking A Leap Is Also False?

It has to be recalled that one of the reasons said for the replacement or the major change in the show was that the guidelines were made after FWICE gave permission to start film and TV works. As per the guidelines set by the government, it was said that no children will be allowed on the sets for precautionary measures.

It was said that the makers were looking out for a girl who has a Bengali touch and a mischievous personality. Apparently, they felt that Devoleena Bhattacharjee is a perfect fit for the role and approached her for the same. But looks like this report turned out to be false, as the producer himself confirmed that they are not replacing Aurra. In that case, we also assume that the show will not be taking a leap.