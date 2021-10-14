Barrister Babu To Go Off-Air; Rishi Khurana Says ‘I Feel The Show Had More Life’

Colors TV's popular show, Barrister Babu is reportedly going off-air soon. Yes, you read that right! The Anchal Sahu and Pravisht Mishra-starrer will be replaced by Vivan D'sena and Eisha Singh's show Sirf Tum. Well, the news has indeed left fans heartbroken as Barrister Babu had made a soft corner in viewers' hearts.

Not only fans, but the cast members have also got a shock after learning about Barrister Babu going off-air. Rishi Khurana, who is playing the role of Trilochan Roy Chaudhary in the show, expressed shock over the show going off-air.

In an interview with India Forums, Rishi said, "I was definitely shocked after learning about such a promising show going off-air. Honestly, I feel the show had more life. Having said that I do believe that the entertainment industry has its own rule book, and it says that there are no rules (smiles). I am very connected to the team and the characters so it's really sad and disappointing."

If reports are to be believed, Barrister Babu's last episode will be aired in November 2021. Sirf Tum, which is replacing Barrister Babu is inspired by Shahid Kapoor's film, Kabir Singh. Talking about Barrister Babu, the show also stars Pallavi Mukherjee, Sadiya Siddiqui, Chandan K Anand, Pranali Rathod, Ansh Gupta, Jason Shah, Barsha Chatterjee and others in key roles. The show had taken a leap of 8 years.