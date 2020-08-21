Bhabi Ji Ghar Par Hain Team Bids Farewell To Saumya Tandon; Sings 'Abhi Na Jao Chod Kar'

Saumya Tandon, who played the role of Gori Mem aka Anita Bhabi in Bhabi Ji Ghar Par Hain, announced about her exit from the show recently. It was her last day on the sets and the team bid her goodbye in an adorable way!

In a video shared by Saumya, she was seen cutting a cake and gave a farewell speech. As soon as she ended the speech, the cast started singing, 'Abhi Na Jao Chod Kar, Ke Dil Abhi Bhara Nahi'.

Sharing the video on Twitter, the actress wrote, "Thankyou for the beautiful journey of 5 years of #BhabhijiGharParHain with @AndTVOfficial and my second hit with @ZeeTV . Thanks @punitgoenka for these very successful 8 years."

She also shared a few more videos on her Instagram account in which the actors Aasif Sheikh and Rohitashv Gour were seen praising her and in turn the actress thankes and praised her co-stars.

Saumya captioned the videos as, "End of a beautiful journey. The way we part shows how strong our relationship was. These are some moments to cherish all my life, my small note for every single person on the unit. My dearest @iaasifsheikhofficial . My friends @rohitashvgour @yogesh.tripathi78 @vaibhav.mathur.teeka @deepeshbhan @saleem_zaidi @saanandverma (missed you on the last day). 5 lovely years of #bhabhijigharparhai with @andtvofficial @zeetv and thanks to my producers Mrs Benaifer Kohli and Sanjay Ji."

Well, no one can replace Saumya as Gori Mem as she performed wonderfully. But as it is said the show must go on, let's see whom the makers get in her place!

Click Here To Check Saumya Tandon's Farewell Videos

We are sure that fans will miss Saumya on the show. Hit the comment box to share your views.

Also Read: Saumya Quits Bhabi Ji Ghar Par Hain; Says 'I Don't See Myself Doing The Show For Another 5 Years'

Also Read: Bhabi Ji Ghar Par Hain's Producer On Saumya's Exit: I've Asked Her To Suggest Who'll Fit In Her Role