Bigg Boss 14: December 7 Highlights: Challengers Kashmera, Arshi, Manu, Vikas And Rahul Mahajan Enter The House

The December 7 episode of Bigg Boss 14 begins with the season entering its second stage. Bigg Boss first welcomes challenger Vikas Gupta in BB 14 and reminds him of his secret task that needs to be completed within the next three days. For the unversed, on successful completion of the same, Vikas will receive 'special powers.’ Vikas then steps into the house and receives a warm welcome from Jasmin Bhasin, Abhinav Shukla, Rubina Dilaik, and Eijaz Khan.

Next, Kashmera talks to Bigg Boss and enters the house by stating loudly 'Jago sher aaya.' She is immediately seen taunting Jasmin and Eijaz. Kashmera even calls Jasmin a 'mastermind' as she sent Aly Goni out with her behaviour. This does not sit well with Jasmin and she is seen defending by saying that they have a three-year relationship. Eijaz and Kashmera also get into a conversation about his game, and performance.

This is followed by Vikas and Kashmera planning to give the top four a reality check. The two whilst forming an alliance to play the game strongly. Vikas asks Kashmera to trust him blindly as he will give his 100 per cent.

The next morning, Arshi Khan enters the house and meets everyone warmly. She warns Vikas and flirts with Abhinav. Arshi later continues to talk about her hatred towards Vikas. Vikas and Arshi even get into a sarcastic conversation over fruits while Jasmin, Rubina and Abhinav get into a debate over ration and parathas.

Later, Manu Panjabi talks to Bigg Boss and steps into the main house and meets the housemates. He then talks to Jasmin and Rubina about their ugly spat during the panchayat task. This leads to a heated argument between Jasmin and Eijaz which leads to a lot of chaos in the house.

Next comes Rahul Mahajan’s entry as he becomes the 'Ek Ka Raja' of the house. Bigg Boss informs the housemates that they have to fulfil Rahul's wishes and demands in this task for an entire day.

