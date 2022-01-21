BB 15: Vikas Gupta Comes To Karan’s Defence After He Gets Blamed For His Toxic Relationship With Tejasswi

Bigg Boss 15 has been grabbing a lot of headlines thanks to Karan Kundrra and Tejasswi Prakash's bond on the show. The duo’s relationship has generated a lot of social media and has become one of the most talked-about things of the ongoing season. The couple’s shippers are loving their bond while their individual fans have been slamming the relationship.

The 'TejRan’ relationship has also been labelled as 'toxic’ on several occasions and Karan has been blamed for the same. Now, former Bigg Boss contestant and Karan's good friend Vikas Gupta has come out in the actor’s support.

In a recent interview with ETimes, Vikas defended Karan and reasoned that the relationship is toxic from the other side as well. He said that it is not a one-sided thing and if one person in a relationship is troubling another one, the other one will not keep quiet and would do the same or retaliate. Gupta also stated that it is very easy to blame the guy in such situations.

Vikas said, “When fans and people comment that Karan is in a toxic relationship and he is responsible, I feel they are right to some extent as it is a toxic relationship but toxic is from the other side also. This is not a one-sided thing. If one person from a couple tries to trouble the other one, the other partner won’t keep quiet either, he or she will also trouble. It is very easy to blame the guy saying arre usne kiya hoga. Everyone remembers the fact that he shouted at her and said “Shakal dekh apni” but no one remembers when Tejasswi told him “tu kayarta ki Nishaani hai” (you are a symbol of cowardice).”

He went on to add, “So, you have to understand it is happening from both the sides and you can’t blame just one person. Tejasswi is also my good friend. The main reason I don’t want to enter the house is because I have four friends. Karan Kundrra, Shamita Shetty, Tejasswi Prakash and Pratik Sehajpal. I know all of them would be in Top 5 for sure.”