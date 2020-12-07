Bigg Boss 14: Vikas Gupta Says He Is In Need Of Money Badly & Will Go All Out To Get Rs 50 Lakhs

Why Vikas Agreed To Do Bigg Boss 14?

Vikas was quoted by the portal as saying, "I was supposed to enter as a senior in the first two weeks with Siddharth and Gauahar. But they dropped my name a day before the promo shoot. I was angry as I have dedicated last three years to Bigg Boss. Whenever they needed me, I was there. I had decided not to work with Bigg Boss ever again. But, when one is in need, one has to keep ego aside. And, I'm grateful to get an opportunity to work in this environment again."

‘I’m Going To Go All Out To Get 50 Lakhs; I Need That Money Badly’

He further added, "Money never drives me, but right now, I am need. Last two years have been difficult. I need the money... I'm very blatant about it. Things have not been right and people haven't been good to us. So we have to go ahead and do the right thing. I always believe the journey is more important than the destination. Till the time destination is your need, and yes, money is my destination...I'm going to go all out to get 50 lakhs. I need that money badly."

Vikas Urges Fans To Take Him Seriously

Vikas urged his fans and viewers to take him seriously as it's not easy, there's a lot of hard work that he puts in his game. The producer wants people to vote for the one who has worked hard. Adding this, he again said that he is in need, so he is in the show. He further said that he has a lot of responsibilities on his shoulders.

The Producer Says…

However, he revealed that his role in the show is a secret and he is not a challenger but other 5 members who entered with him are challengers. He also clarified that he is competing in the finale. He added that he doesn't want to go to Bigg Boss house as a guest but wants to play the game. Last time, he entered the house for Devoleena Bhattacharjee and Sidharth Shukla. But, this time, he will play for himself and competing for the trophy.