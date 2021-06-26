Priyank Sharma Reacts To Rumours Of Cheating On Benafsha & Vikas Gupta's Bullying Allegations

Priyank Sharma has been in the news for one or the other reason. Recently, there were reports that the actor broke-up with his girlfriend Benafsha Soonawalla. There were also rumours that the Puncch Beat actor cheated on her. Now, Priyank has reacted to the same. Also, he responded to the allegations of 'bullying' levelled against him by producer and ex-Bigg Boss contestant Vikas Gupta.

Regarding the rumours of him cheating Benafsha and their break-up, he told in an interview with RJ Siddharth Kannan that things have been fine and he believes that every couple has their ups and downs, which is a part of the entire relationship. He feels that if you are holding yourself very strongly, you can surpass from anything you feel like, and that depends on how much effort you put in.

He revealed that he was approached by a lot of reporters during that time and was asked if he was still with Benafsha. He said, "But till the time that I am not wanting to announce or maybe not wanting to tell, why to just cook up any kind of story for no reason? So that's why me and Ben stopped posting our pictures also. Nazar thodi si lagne lag gayi thi. Humne rok diya (Our relationship was attracting the evil eye, we stopped it)."

On the other hand, it has to be recalled that Vikas had accused Priyank and others of making his life a living hell. When asked about the same, Priyank declined to comment.

On being asked about the allegations of 'bullying' levelled against him by Vikas, Priyank told RJ Siddharth, "Pata nahi kaunsi. Yeh unhi ko pata hai, wohi batayenge. Hum jawaab iska kabhi na denge. Hum sirf silent rehte aur grace... Hum yahaan pe kaam karne aaye hai aur usi cheez ka jawaab dete hai. Apne kaam se jawaab aata hai har cheez ka (I don't know what he's talking about. Only he knows, he will tell you. I will never answer this question. I will stay silent and graceful. I have come here to work and I will let my work speak)."

Priyank said that Vikas keeps provoking him and added that let him (Vikas) believe what he wants to and be happy. But he asks how much will he say such things and added, "Enough is enough."