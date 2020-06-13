    For Quick Alerts
      Deepika Singh Thanks Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal As Her Mom Gets Hospital Bed For COVID-19 Treatment

      Diya Aur Baati Hum actor Deepika Singh Goyal recently took to social media to seek help from Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal for her mother, who resides in Delhi has contracted the Novel Coronavirus.

      Deepika via a video message had stated, "It's a request message to Delhi Government and Arvind Kejriwal Ji. My 59-year-old mother has tested positive. Her test was done 5 days back but we received the result today and that too not a hard copy. My father was told to just click a picture and with that, we can't admit her to any of the hospitals. I stay here in Mumbai and have a small child due to which I can't travel to Delhi. She had a fever and had no other symptoms of COVID-19. We are trying for a private hospital. But they are saying there are no beds keep her home and treat but it's not safe to keep her home as there are 45 other members staying with her. I really need help please help us".

      Deepika’s message was quickly picked up by many media outlets as the video message went viral on social media. Many fans and well-wishers of the actress ensured to spread the word whilst flooding her posts with their messages.

      And now, Deepika informed one and all that her mother has received help and has been admitted to a hospital. She expressed her gratitude and thanked the Delhi government and the health minister for their instant response in an Instagram story.

      Deepika wrote, “Thank you to Delhi Govt & health minister for the immediate response to my tweet & video. Finally my mother got admission in Sir Gangaram hospital. Hoping for her speedy recovery.” (sic)

