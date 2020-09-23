Has Mere Dad Ki Dulhan's Shweta Tiwari Tested Positive For COVID-19?

Shweta Tiwari, who plays the role of Guneet Sikka in Mere Dad Ki Dulhan, was not feeling well some time ago. Apparently, she got herself tested for COVID-19, but post this, there is no news from the actress. There's a buzz that Shweta may have tested positive for Coronavirus and is currently under home quarantine.

A source was quoted by TOI as saying, "She (Shweta) was not feeling well some time ago after which she got herself tested for COVID-19. Thereafter there has been no news. There are rumours that she has tested positive, but she hasn't issued any statement on this and neither has the production house. So, it's not very clear."

The shooting of the show is going on. TOI tried to contact the producers Tony and Deeya Singh, but they too haven't responded yet about the same.

It has to be recalled that recently Varun Badola's wife Rajeshwari Sachdev tested positive for COVID-19. After which, Varun stopped shooting for MDKD, was under home quarantine and got himself tested for the virus. The report turned negative. However, Varun said that he is getting himself tested for the second time and if it comes negative, he will resume shoot immediately.

Varun plays the role of Amber Sharma in MDKD, and currently, wedding track is going on for which both Shweta and Varun's presence is required.

While we will have to wait for Varun's second test result, we also have to wait for Shweta's reply if she has tested positive or not!

