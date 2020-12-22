International Iconic Awards 2020: Shaheer Sheikh, Erica Fernandes, Shivangi-Mohsin & Others Walk Red Carpet
One of the most-awaited awards ceremonies of the year- International Iconic Awards 2020 was held recently and many popular stars of the industry graced it. Shaheer Sheikh, Erica Fernandes, Helly Shah and others walked the red carpet in style. Take a look at a few pictures from the awards ceremony!
Mohsin Khan and Shivangi Joshi
Mohsin Khan and Shivangi Joshi, who play the roles of Kartik and Naira in Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, walked the red carpet together. While Mohsin looked handsome in black suit, Shivangi looked stunning in a violet-glittery attire.
Erica Fernandes
Kasautii Zindagii Kay 2 actress Erica Fernandes looked gorgeous in a stylish black dress. She completed her look with a black clutch and stilettoes.
Shaheer Sheikh & Supriya Shukla
Yeh Rishtey Hain Pyaar Ke actor Shaheer Sheikh, who recently got married to Ruchikaa Kapoor also graced the event. He looked dapper in a white shirt paired with black jeans and blazer. Shaheer posed with Kumkum Bhagya actress Supriya Shukla, who looked beautiful in a black saree which had white prints.
Other Actors Who Graced The Event
Ishq Mein Marjawan 2 actress Helly Shah, Sanjivani 2 actor Namit Khan, Bigg Boss 14's evicted contestant Nishant Singh Malkhani and Jadu Hai Jinn Ka's Aditi Sharma also walked the red carpet in style.
(Images Source: Instagram)
