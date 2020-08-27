Ishq Subhan Allah's Adnan Khan On Rumours Of Show Going Off-Air & Drop In TRP Ratings

Ishq Subhan Allah is one of the popular shows on television. Recently, the makers brought Eisha Singh back on the show (earlier, Eisha Singh was replaced by Tunisha Sharma) as audiences love Eisha and Adnan Khan's chemistry in the show. But of late, there were reports that the show might go off-air due to low TRPs. It was said that they might wrap up the shoot sometime in September and the last episode will be aired in October, although there is no official confirmation about the same. Now, the lead actor Adnan has reacted to the same and revealed that he has not heard anything as such and don't pay much heed to such talks as well. He also spoke about the low TRP and the safety on the sets.

About the rumours of the show going off-air, the actor was quoted by TOI as saying, "Nothing has been told to us as yet. Also, there have been multiple times when such news had surfaced. So, I don't pay much heed to such talks. I believe that whatever happens, happens for a reason. And I'm always up to face new challenges in life. I don't start panicking right away."

Regarding the drop in TRP ratings of the show, Adnan said, "I choose to not get bothered by it because, I am enjoying my work. As an actor I will always give my best - be it the first or last day on sets. Also, when it comes to TRP we as a team try to boost our energies and give our best."

Adnan also revealed that the makers are taking proper safety measures and precautions on the sets to keep the virus at bay. He added that he is blessed to be associated with such great makers who are quite concerned about their health.

Also Read: Adnan Khan And Eisha Singh Starrer Zee TV Show Ishq Subhan Allah To Go Off Air Soon?

Also Read: Ishq Subhan Allah's Adnan Khan Gets Coronavirus Test Done; Says The Result Is Negative