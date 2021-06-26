EXCLUSIVE! Ravi Bhatia Reveals Being Tricked Into Drugs During Bad Times

TV actor Ravi Bhatia, who shot to fame with his shows like Jodha Akbar and Ishq Subhan Allah, recently revealed that he was tricked into drugs during bad times. On the occasion of International Day Against Drug Abuse and Illicit Trafficking, the Shukla- The Tiger actor exclusively told Filmibeat that he was offered drugs in the name of celebrations.

Ravi Bhatia said, "Drugs came into attention now, after the death case of Sushant Singh Rajput. But the culture trends from long back. When I started my career, there used to be times I was offered it in the name of celebrations. When I faced an ugly breakup or was out of work, people tried to trick me into finding peace and happiness. But I feel proud to move away from such groups and find a shelter from my family, that actually helped me in long run."

Ravi also said that he regrets having had the habit of smoking in the past. The Ishq Subhan Allah actor said, "At a time I use to smoke, but I realised how harmful it was. I was trying to quit. The time my son was born. I completely quit it taking care of his health." Notably, Ravi Bhatia thanked the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) for taking strict action against drug peddlers, and saving the young generation of India from drug addiction.

"It is disturbing to see how young generation even before being an adult find addiction to drugs or alcohol. It is a big loss and might result as barrier in process of getting our country a developed one. I am thankful to the NCB, which is taking strict action to bring the drug trend to an end. Even during the COVID-19 pandemic, they are alert and working to save our future," Ravi Bhatia added.

Talking about his work, Ravi Bhatia was last seen in the web series Shukla- The Tiger. He is all set to feature in web series such as Margaon- The Closed File, Char Ka Punchnama and Hastinapur.